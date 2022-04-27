REPUBLIC, Mo. — In its third game in as many days, Joplin suffered a 3-0 setback to Republic on Wednesday afternoon at RHS.
The Eagles fall to 10-11 and 5-2 in Central Ozark Conference play.
Republic drew first blood when Trace Harrington hit an RBI fielder's choice in the bottom of the first. The Tigers padded their lead when Gavyn Beckner collected an RBI single in the fourth.
Then in the sixth, Beckner accounted for Republic's final tally on another RBI one-bagger.
The Tigers tallied eight hits in the contest. Beckner went 2 for 3 with two RBI to pace Republic.
Not just getting it done at the plate, he went the distance on the mound. Beckner struck out four batters over seven shutout frames.
Joplin was limited to four hits. Byler Reither, Kyler Stokes, Jackson Queen and Landon Maples all collected hits apiece for the Eagles.
Ethan Guilford took a tough-luck loss. The Missouri Southern signee surrendered three runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out two through six innings of work.
Joplin hosts Smithville and Carthage for a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for game one is at 10 a.m. against Smithville, followed by 3 in the matinee versus Carthage.
