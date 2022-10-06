WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The Joplin softball team closed out the regular season on the wrong end of a pitcher's duel.
Joplin suffered a 2-1 setback to Waynesville Thursday afternoon on the road.
The fifth-seeded Eagles, finishing the regular season with a 22-9 overall record, play fourth-seeded Neosho at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 5 District 5 quarterfinals at Central Ballpark in Springfield.
Waynesville drew first blood when Jennifer Boyd scored on a fielding error in the bottom of the third. Joplin knotted the game when Libby Munn collected an RBI single in the sixth.
But the Tigers broke the tie when Emma Ray recorded an RBI double in the home half of the inning.
Ray held that lead up the rest of the way in the circle. In a complete-game win, she struck out 11 batters and allowed one run on five hits with two walks.
Jill McDaniel suffered the tough-luck loss for Joplin. She surrendered one earned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
