WILLARD, Mo. — Willard built an early lead and downed Joplin 12-1 in a Central Ozark Conference finale on Tuesday afternoon at WHS.
Ranked No. 1 in Class 5, the Tigers are now 27-6 and 8-1 in the COC. The Eagles dropped to 13-14 and finished 6-3 in the league.
Willard jumped out to an early 5-0 lead after two innings. Joplin trimmed the deficit to four in the top of the third, but the Tigers countered with seven unanswered tallies to complete the run rule.
In total, Willard had 11 hits (three of which for home runs). Kade Biellier went 3 for 4 with a home run, double and four runs driven in, while Landon Moore added three hits (two doubles), two runs scored and one RBI.
Cooper Hampton also homered and totaled three RBI while working two free passes. Owen Bushnell had a long ball and drove in three.
Cooper Wilken earned the complete-game victory for the Tigers. He struck out seven batters and limited the Eagles to five hits on the day.
Joplin's offense was highlighted by a solo home run from Byler Reither in the third. Kyler Stokes went a perfect 2 for 2 as well for the Eagles.
Justin McReynolds took the loss. He surrendered eight earned runs on nine hits through three innings of work.
Joplin hosts Lamar at 3 p.m. Wednesday in its regular season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.