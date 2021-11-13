The Joplin boys swim team finished off the 2021 campaign at the MSHSAA Class 2 State Championships on Friday.
In the preliminary rounds, Joplin's Nathan Wardlow placed 31st in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of five minutes, 18 seconds, while the team of Wardlow, William Satterlee, Zane Newman and Jacob Glenn teamed up to finish 26th in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:51.
The Eagles' also placed 26th in the 400-yard freestyle relay (Ian Vermillion, Glenn, Wardlow and Newman) with a finish of 3:40.
But Joplin couldn't get past preliminaries as the top 16 individuals in each event moved on to the finals, which was held Saturday.
The Eagles graduate only two seniors, including Trevor Blanken and Satterlee.
