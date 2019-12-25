Everything changed for the Joplin football program just days before one of its biggest matchups of the 2019 season.
After opening the year with a win against Willard, the Eagles suffered a heartbreaking loss when sophomore lineman Kadin Roberts-Day died following an indoor practice on Sept. 4, a tragedy that crippled the team, the Joplin community and the Roberts-Day family.
“Honestly, once we lost Kadin, everything took on a whole new perspective,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “We really focused on each other from moment to moment, focusing on being great teammates. Whatever that meant.
“We still miss Kadin like crazy, and it is never going to be the same without him, but our team wanted to play the rest of this season for Kadin.”
The grieving process was difficult, but the team benefited from having a large support system, which included the coaching staff, teachers, fellow students and grief counselors at school. For the players, it turns out, the most-vital form of support came from leaning on each other.
“We were all grieving, some in different ways than others,” senior Elijah Eminger said. “To have us all come together, it made our relationships with each other stronger, and we became closer to one another and started trusting each other on and off the field.”
For nearly every player on the roster, this was the first time in life that they had to cope with losing someone close to them. While these young men were navigating their own emotions, the most-important objective for the Joplin coaching staff and players was to make sure sophomore running back Kaian Roberts-Day, the twin brother of Kadin, knew he had a safety net at all times. Though the Eagle players had lost a teammate and a friend, Kaian lost his brother and best friend in the world, an endless sadness and pain they wouldn’t let Kaian go through alone.
“It wasn’t just the players but the entire community,” senior Zach Westmoreland said. “It was amazing to see everyone doing what they were doing, from making shirts to starting fundraisers.”
“He is our brother, and we wanted to make sure he knew that we had his back and were going to be there for him no matter what,” said senior Blake Tash.
Just two days away from a matchup with Central Ozark Conference-rival Webb City, the Eagles had to consider whether to play the game as scheduled. Together as a team, the Eagles decided to take the field in honor of their fallen teammate, pushing the game back a day for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.
One of the biggest supporters for the Eagles battling the Cardinals turned out to be Kadin’s mother, LaShonda Roberts, who felt her son would have wanted his team to take the field — not just to play but to win.
“She told us that she thought we should do it to honor Kadin because all he ever wanted to do was beat Webb City,” Tash said. “So it was extremely important for us to play that game.”
“Honestly, yes,” Westmoreland said when asked if it was surprising to see such strong support from LaShonda Roberts to continue on with the game. “Because in a time when we were supposed to help and support her, she was helping and supporting us. I don’t know anyone else strong enough to do that.”
In a packed stadium, with both fan bases draped in red, Kadin’s favorite color, with many of them wearing shirts that read “KRD” with his No. 63 printed on the chest as a sign of support, Joplin defeated Webb City 35-28 to start the season 2-0, but the result of the game was secondary on the minds of everyone in attendance.
“It meant a lot to our teammates and to the family of Kadin to see the support from both sides of the stadium,” Tash said. “Not only from our community but yet a community that we were about to play against. It helped our team a lot knowing that people were supporting not only us but Kadin’s family as well.”
“Honestly, you can’t describe it because everyone there was so supportive of us,” Westmoreland said. “They helped us with so much, and we couldn’t have been more thankful.”
After earning a win over the Cardinals, the Eagles followed up the emotional victory with another, defeating Carthage 56-55 in a back-and-forth Week 3 thriller that came down to a game-saving tackle on the final play from scrimmage.
“I think in retrospect, we built off of those wins and kept it rolling,” Jasper said. “But honestly, at that moment in time, I couldn’t have cared less if we won either of those games. I was more concerned with being great teammates to each other and making sure we were helping each other get through a tragedy.”
Joplin dominated its remaining six games to finish the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record, clinching a Central Ozark Conference title for the first time in school history and earning the top seed in district play.
With momentum on their side, the Eagles won each of their first three postseason games at Junge Field, beating Jefferson City, Kirkwood and Marquette to earn a spot in the Class 6 semifinals for the second straight season, matching up with Fort Zumwalt West in a road contest.
With the community at their back, filling out the away stands to the point where fans were lined along the fence from end zone to end zone, the Eagles completed their “revenge tour” with a 41-20 road win to earn a trip to the state title game for the first time since 1984.
“(The playoff run) meant a lot because we were playing for much more than a ring,” Westmoreland said. “I have never seen a team with so much drive like I did with these kids who I grew up with. They wanted something so badly for someone they lost, who wanted it just as badly.”
Joplin faced De Smet in the title game and led through three quarters before the Spartans took the lead in the fourth and went on to win 35-20. Though the Eagles finished runner-up in Class 6, that didn’t diminish the significance of their season one bit.
“Kadin was with us the whole way,” Westmoreland said. “I know he is proud, and I know he’s still looking out for us. All I could think after this season is, ‘Man we almost did it, Bub.’”
If you ask any of the players on the Joplin roster, the playoff run is an experience none of them will forget. Why? Because it was all for their fallen teammate.
“We played every game for Kadin after he passed,” Eminger said. “The playoff run just showed that we were playing for more than a state championship, we were playing for Kadin, for his family and our community.”
In the future, the recent Joplin football season will have a historical significance that will be talked about by the community for decades, maybe longer. Many will talk about how dynamic the team was between the lines, the outstanding plays made by incredibly talented athletes or all of the records that were set on their impressive journey. However, for every member of the team, coach or player, the 2019 season will forever be vivid in their memories for one reason only: They wanted to make Kadin proud of them as they battled in his honor.
“We dedicated our season to Kadin,” Tash said. “Having the success that we did was all for him, and we knew he was looking down and he was proud of us.”
