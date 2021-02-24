Former Missouri Southern two-sport standout Joey Ballard and Jacob Hewitt have been hired as assistant football coaches at Joplin High School.
Eagles head coach Curtis Jasper announced the hirings on Twitter and Facebook on Wednesday after they were approved by the Joplin R-8 school board on Tuesday night.
Ballard earned all-MIAA honors in football and baseball for Missouri Southern from 1998-2002 and is the only player in conference history to be named Freshman of the Year in both sports.
He has spent the last two years as a teacher and coach at Jasper, including being the head coach last fall. At Joplin he will be a special education teacher and receivers coach.
Ballard and his wife Jenny have three children, Jayla (16), JoJo (13) and Jackson (6).
Hewitt will be the Eagles' offensive coordinator after holding the same position at Staley High School in the Kansas City area the past four seasons. Staley won the Class 5 state championship in 2017, which was Hewitt's first year as the coordinator. Staley averaged 31 points per game and 10 victories per season during the last four years.
Hewitt, a 2013 graduate of Lindenwood, has been on the Staley staff the last nine years.
Hewitt will be the Eagles' quarterbacks coach in addition to his coordinating duties, and he will teach special education.
He and his wife Paige have one son Hudson (19 months) and another son due in May.
There is one assistant coaching spot still to be filled, according to JHS athletics director Matt Hiatt.
