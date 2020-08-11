There's a slight increase in roster size as the Joplin Eagles begin preseason workouts this week.
"Our freshman class is about the same as previous years," Eagles coach Curtis Jasper said. "Our junior varsity and varsity numbers are up about eight or nine right now over last year."
One reason for the increase could be the Eagles' Central Ozark Conference championship and Class 6 runner-up finish last fall.
"I don't think that hurts," Jasper said with a chuckle.
Jasper has good reports about the Eagles' early workouts.
"We had our team meeting on Sunday, and the biggest thing for a head coach to focus on is making sure everyone has all their forms turned in so that they can practice," he said. "Once all of that is collected, then you can turn your focus more to the on-field stuff.
"Everything has gone great. We've had two good practices with helmets only, and we look forward to putting on shoulder pads (today). They've been frustrated that they didn't get to partake in any team camps or 7-on-7 stuff this summer. The first time they get to go against someone other than themselves, I think they are going to be overexcited, to be honest with you."
Always Wright and Joe Jasper, both juniors, are battling for the starting quarterback job.
"Obviously we want to get one solidified by Aug. 28," Coach Jasper said. "The good thing is they both have done a really good job. It's nice to have some depth there, and we feel good about either one of those guys.
"I think they both throw the ball well. They both are good leaders on and off the field. They have different personalities a little bit. They are similar athletes. The key is whichever one doesn't become the starting quarterback will have the opportunity to get on the field at another position eventually."
The Eagles kick off their season Aug. 28 at home against Webb City.
KCK school board suspends fall activities
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City (Kan.) Public Schools will not be participating in fall activities.
The school board voted 5-2 to suspend involvement in KSHSAA fall sports — football, volleyball, cross country, girls tennis, boys soccer — as well as band and spirit squad.
Band remains a class option for students, but there will not be any competitive performances.
