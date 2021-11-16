The Joplin girls basketball team made marked improvements in Luke Floyd’s first season at the helm.
Floyd’s Eagles finished the year with their best record since the 2016-17 campaign.
The expectation heading into Floyd's second season?
“We are looking to be a much improved team this year,” Floyd said. “We are looking for consistency. With a (full) year of experience, we should be able to win a lot of the close games that we weren’t able to last season.
“We return a lot of our team from last year, so even though we only have three seniors, we will have an experienced core at the varsity level. We are an athletic bunch and as our freshmen gain experience, we will be a pretty deep team.”
Joplin brings back four starters, including seniors Emma Floyd and Brooke Nice as well as juniors Brynn Driver and Isabella Yust.
Nice, a 5-foot-7 guard, is the top returning scorer having averaged 8.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last year. Driver added 8.2 points and 2.3 assists per game. The 5-foot-6 guard also pulled down 5.2 rebounds, which ranked second on the team last season.
Floyd, who just signed to play basketball at William Woods, averaged 7.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and two blocks per game as a junior. The 6-foot forward was selected to the All-Central Ozark Conference defensive team and earned all-district and all-region honors as well.
Yust, a 5-foot-4 guard, chipped in four points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Rounding out the core group is 6-foot forward Ella Hafer, who is expected to provide a big lift for the Eagles after appearing in limited action last winter.
“We have a really solid core with Ella, Brooke, Emma, Brynn and Izzy,” Floyd said. “With the exception of Ella who was hurt last season, they all bring a lot of experience. They will be key as we work with in our underclassmen throughout this season. We are really excited about the potential of our freshmen and sophomores. We think that group has a very high-ceiling and will be able to complement our upperclassmen once they are ready.”
Top newcomers to watch include junior Jill McDaniel (5-6 guard) and sophomores Ashley Phillips (5-6 guard) and Scarlett Floyd (5-11 forward). Floyd also likes what he has seen in freshmen Libby Munn (5-5 guard), Riley Kelly (5-8 forward), Maria Loum (5-6 guard) and Abby Lowery (5-5 guard).
“Offensive consistency, plus taking care of the basketball, and the development of our sophomores and freshmen will play a big role in the success of our season,” Floyd said. “This year, we have to get away from Joplin beating Joplin. Our hope is that our expectations are to the point this year where we aren’t playing not to lose close games, but rather expecting and playing to win.”
After competing in the Monett jamboree on Tuesday, Joplin hosts Cassville on Friday to open the season.
“Staying healthy will be huge as it is with every team,” Floyd said. “Beyond that, taking the next step as a program. As I mentioned before, getting beyond Joplin beating Joplin will be huge. We have to cut our turnovers in half from what they were last year. We have to score the basketball consistently and bring energy and effort on the defensive end, which will be paramount to us having the kind of season we want to have.”
