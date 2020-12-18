Joplin shooting guard Brooke Nice has been spending a little extra time in the gym lately, getting up more shots on the shooting machine in hopes of a breakthrough.
And that came on Friday night against Seneca.
Nice scored a season-high 16 points and hit a season-best four triples to help Joplin (4-5) bounce back with a 48-45 victory over Seneca (3-5) at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“I think she is playing with confidence,” Eagles coach Luke Floyd said. “She’s starting to get in a rhythm, and her form looks great. She’s a great shooter. Her teammates are doing a good job of finding her and she’s getting some clean looks.”
After falling to McDonald County 36-34 in a game that went down to the final buzzer on Dec. 12, Floyd said it was a much-improved performance from the Eagles.
“Any win is a good win for us,” he added. “I saw a lot of things we worked on this week in practice. I saw us apply it to the game. I thought the girls played hard, which effort is usually not a problem. I thought we took care of the ball a lot better. Our ball movement was much better, and I thought we did a lot better job of playing downhill. Today’s game — what we just talked about — today’s game rewards aggressive players.
“We have to learn to be more aggressive going downhill playing basketball.”
The Indians held a 26-24 lead at halftime, but the story of the night wound up being what happened in the second half. Joplin opened the third quarter on an 8-1 run to claim a 32-27 lead midway through the quarter, sparked by 3s from Isabella Yust and Nice.
Seneca responded with a 9-4 run to cut the lead to 36-34 after a layup from Parker Long and two free throws from Zoei Dodson. The Eagles closed the quarter with a 40-34 lead when Brynn Driver hit four free throws.
And in a nifty sequence, Driver inbounded the pass from halfcourt to Emma Floyd inside, who kicked the ball out to a wide-open Nice. The junior had more than enough time to set her feet, knocking down the corner trey to make it 45-34 with three minutes to go.
“It was huge,” Floyd said. “We try to preach to our girls we are a pretty good 3-point shooting team when it goes inside-out. As soon as we kicked it out and it left Brooke’s hand, I knew it was good because she and Brynn or a lot of those girls don’t miss when we go inside-out.”
Seneca’s Aliya Grotjohn hit a 3 at the buzzer to cut the score to 48-45.
Driver posted 14 points for Joplin, with five points coming from the charity stripe. Floyd added eight while Yust and Lily Pagan chipped in six and four, respectively.
Grotjohn hit four 3s to lead Seneca with 16 points.
“The effort was there — we just have to make shots,” Indians coach Drew Schulte said. “That is one thing Joplin did tonight. They came out and shot the ball very well. That is one of the things we didn’t do very well. We didn’t hit our shots tonight. That’s just the bottom line. We have one senior and two returners from last year, so we have several that are lacking in varsity experience.
“A lot of them got experience this summer, but it’s going to take time for them to get used to this level. We will be fine.”
Joplin goes to Aurora on Monday at 7:30 p.m. before going idle for 17 days during Christmas break.
“I hope to get one more on Monday and go into break at .500,” Floyd said. “That would be pretty huge for us.”
