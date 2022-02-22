There was no doubt about this one.
The Joplin girls basketball team overwhelmed on the defensive end and rolled to a lopsided 63-28 win over McDonald County in non-conference action Tuesday night at home.
Joplin (12-14) finishes the regular season with its best record in at least over a decade. The Eagles’ season was highlighted by picking up their first two victories since joining the Central Ozark Conference, including a 40-26 victory over Neosho on Monday night.
“I thought the girls came out locked in and focused,” Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. “We got off to a great start on both ends of the floor and carried that momentum throughout the rest of the game. I’m extremely proud of how we closed out the regular season.”
And Joplin was fueled by perhaps its strongest start to a game all season.
The Eagles drew first blood in the contest when Brynn Driver launched a high-arching 3-pointer into the basket. Ella Hafer followed with a bucket inside, while Emma Floyd connected with a 3 from the top of the key to give Joplin an early 8-0 lead.
McDonald County didn’t get on the board until a freebie from Samara Smith, cutting the score to seven. The Eagles answered right back with a 9-2 run as Hafer buried a free throw to stretch the advantage to 17-5.
The Mustangs finished the first quarter on a 5-0 run — all points from Anna Clarkson — to trim the deficit to 17-10.
But Joplin exploded in the second quarter, turning two turnovers off its full court press into easy buckets from Hafer on the other end for a 11-point advantage. After Katelynn Towsend hit a jumper for McDonald County to make the score 21-12, the Eagles reeled off 18 unanswered points to blow the game open at 39-12.
Brooke Nice started the stretch with a 3, while Hafer hit a pair of free throws and Emma Floyd had a jumper from the elbow. Riley Kelly then added two more free throws and Driver accounted for six of Joplin’s next eight points.
The Eagles never looked back.
Sparked by hot outside shooting, Joplin featured a well-balanced attack with Driver tallying five trifectas en route to scoring a game-high 21 points. Nice totaled a trio of 3s while finishing with 16 points, while Ella Hafer contributed 13.
Emma Floyd added seven points.
McDonald County (5-21) had nine different individuals score, but no players in double-figures. Clarkson led the way with seven points.
Seventh-seeded Joplin faces second-seeded Nixa at 2 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 District 5 tournament held at Joplin.
