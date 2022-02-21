The Joplin girls basketball team celebrated senior night in style with a 40-26 triumph over Neosho Monday night at home.
After falling in an early 13-9 hole, the Eagles (11-13, 2-6 COC) responded with a 14-8 burst before halftime to take a 23-21 advantage. Joplin held the Wildcats to only five points in the second half to pull away.
Fittingly, the Eagles were led by a senior. Brooke Nice led all players with 14 points, while junior Brynn Driver finished with 10. Senior Ella Hafer added nine points.
Leading Neosho (8-17) was Karlee Ellick with 12 points. Beclynn Garrett contributed seven.
Joplin hosts McDonald County on Tuesday while Neosho goes to Nixa.
