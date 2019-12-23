For the fourth straight home game, the Joplin girls basketball team saw a victory slip away.
Aurora made just enough plays down the stretch to secure a 67-64 overtime win against the host Eagles on Monday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
After four back-and-forth quarters, the Houn’ Dawgs outscored the Eagles 11-8 in the extra session.
“That was a hard-fought game on both sides,” Aurora coach D.J. Gutscher said. “Joplin did a lot of things well, but our girls responded well and hit some shots. I thought it was a good game for us. Our kids expect to win, and we’re a better team than we were a year ago.”
Joplin’s past four home losses have come by a combined 15 points, with three-point losses to both Aurora and Leavenworth, a four-point setback to East Newton and a five-point defeat to Blue Valley West.
“Our last four games have all been like this; we just can’t get over the hump,” Joplin coach Jeff Williams said. “There were two factors that cost us the ballgame tonight — turnovers at critical times and a lack of rebounding. We just have to keep getting better. I think about where we were a year ago, and we’re way better this year. We have to continue to stay the course. I know our girls will get over the hump soon and get another one in the win column.”
The 1-2 punch of Brynn Driver and Gabby Quinn led Joplin (2-8). A freshman guard, Driver scored 23 points on eight field goals and five free throws.
A senior, Quinn scored 19 and hit five 3-pointers to go along with a pair of two-point field goals.
Junior guard Elizabeth Martin scored a game-high 27 points for Aurora (2-3). Freshman guard Ellie Creasey added 19 points for the Houn’ Dawgs with five 3-pointers and senior forward Chloe Ryan chipped in 14 points.
Aurora made 22-of-28 foul shots, while the Eagles missed nine free throws in the contest, going 6-of-15 at the charity stripe.
A midrange jumper from Quinn and a corner trey from Lily Pagan gave Joplin a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Aurora caught fire from the perimeter in the second quarter, outscoring the hosts 22-10 in the frame to take a four-point lead at the break.
With a pair of treys from Brooke Nice along the way, the Eagles used a 15-0 run in the third period to pull ahead 45-39, but the Houn’ Dawgs scored the first nine points of the fourth period and the game went down to the wire.
Aurora led 56-51 after a hoop from Ryan, but the Eagles fought back.
Driver took a charge on one end before Jacie Jensen scored in the lane. Aurora then turned the ball over again, and Quinn swished a game-tying trey from the right corner with 35 seconds left.
The two teams traded turnovers late in regulation.
Aurora scored the first four points of overtime on hoops from Brookelynn Sandoval and Creasey, while the Eagles had four empty possessions to start the extra session.
Martin hit 5-of-6 free throws for the visitors, but Quinn and Driver both made clutch 3-pointers to trim Aurora’s lead to one with five seconds left.
Aurora’s Creasey made two clutch free throws with 3.5 seconds left for the final margin, as Joplin’s last-second heave from three-quarters court fell short.
“At times, we didn’t show composure, but when we really needed to, we did,” Gutscher said. “Down the stretch, we were able to get enough defensive stops and we did a good job of making free throws.”
“We just could never get the lead back in overtime,” Williams said.
Aurora heads to the Pink & White Tournament in Springfield on Thursday, while Joplin returns to action on Jan. 3 at Pittsburg.
Williams noted his Eagles will continue to work hard in practice.
“I like our kids,” Williams said. “We get some time off now and we may put some things in that we don’t have in yet that could help us.”
