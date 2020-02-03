SENECA, Mo. — The Joplin Eagles stayed within striking distance for four quarters but could never get over the hump against the Monett Cubs.
As a result, Monett held on late for a 45-35 win over Joplin on Monday night in the opening round of the Seneca Invitational girls basketball tournament.
Empty possessions and turnovers at key moments doomed Joplin’s comeback attempt.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Joplin coach Jeff Williams said. “We did some positive things. We kept battling, and we gave ourselves a chance. We just turned it over too much tonight. Turnovers were the difference.”
The Cubs did more than enough down the stretch to secure the win.
“We did enough to get a win, so we’ll take it,” Monett coach Zack Kleine said. “Joplin guarded us pretty well. We struggled offensively. We took pretty good shots, but it was one of those nights. ... Sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in. But we created some offense with our defense. That helped us quite a bit. Hopefully we’ll come back and play better on Thursday.”
Senior Kelsey Dalton scored a game-high 16 points on eight field goals to lead Monett (7-10).
“Kelsey came through for us,” Kleine said. “She always plays hard, and she was huge for us tonight.”
Two others reached double figures for the Cubs, as Kaesha George had 13 and Natalie Turner added 10.
The Eagles focused defensively on chasing George, a senior standout who scored 33 points last week against Aurora. George was limited to three field goals and seven free throws.
“I was proud of our girls,” Williams said. “I thought we did a great job of guarding No. 23 (George). We shut her down for most of the night.”
Sophomore guard Brooke Nice scored 10 points to lead Joplin (2-14), while senior Madeleine Farber and junior Lily Pagan added five points apiece for the Eagles.
After being held to 13 points in the first half, the Eagles erupted for 13 in the third period.
With a free throw from Gabby Quinn and hoops from Avery Gage, Serafina Auberry and Quinn, the Eagles began the third quarter on a 7-1 run, trimming Monett’s lead to 23-22.
But the Cubs responded with a 10-2 burst, with hoops from Ashley Kurima and George, a trey from Turner and free throws from George and Turner making it 33-24.
Joplin had a number of empty possessions during the stretch and early in the fourth quarter, with a few turnovers proving costly.
The Cubs kept their lead around 10 the rest of the way.
“I didn’t like our shot selection at times,” Williams said. “But we rebounded really well tonight. We showed some growth. Hopefully we’ll come out with a win tomorrow night.”
In the night’s other game, Seneca rolled past Purdy 57-26.
Haley Nash scored 26 and Aliya Grotjohn added 22 for the Indians (12-8). Kinsley Mattingly scored 11 for Purdy.
In tonight’s action at the ninth annual event, McDonald County meets Purdy at 6 p.m. and Joplin takes on Aurora at 7:15.
