KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Joplin girls tennis team fell short of sending individuals to state on Friday at Lee’s Summit North.
In the individual Class 3 District 6 tournament, no JHS individuals qualified for state sectionals.
The Eagles came oh-so close. Fresh off capturing her third straight Central Ozark Conference crown, Joplin’s Emma Watts finished third in the singles bracket.
The senior topped Barstow’s Sanjana Akkulugari 8-3 in the third-place match. Watts began her day by beating Lee’s Summit West’s Regan Clewell 6-0, 6-0.
But Watts fell to Raymore-Peculiar’s Shannon Finn 6-2, 6-1.
Raymore-Peculiar wound up winning the singles bracket as Peyton Koper claimed the district crown. Finn finished as the runner-up to Koper.
Joplin’s Brynn Driver fell to Lee’s Summit West’s Anna Taylor 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Joplin’s Mya Ndedi Ntepe-Jensen Vowels downed Lee’s Summit North’s Abigail Langle-Jia Patel 7-5, 6-3. But the Eagle duo lost to Barstow’s Mary Colombo-Lianna Adams 6-0, 6-1.
Joplin’s Bonnie Smith-Alex Carson suffered a 6-0 setback to Barstow’s Aishi Sethi-Zoey Harabe.
In the opening round of team districts, the sixth-seeded Eagles will face third-seeded Lee’s Summit West at 4 p.m. Monday at LSWHS.
