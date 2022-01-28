LEBANON, Mo. — The Joplin girls basketball team went toe-to-toe with Lee's Summit West in the first half.
However, the Titans used a 34-19 burst in the second half to earn a 67-49 victory over the Eagles on Friday night in the semifinals of the Lebanon I-44 Tournament.
Joplin (8-9) will play Milan, a 98-43 loser to Lebanon, at 2 p.m. Saturday for third place.
"Lee’s Summit West is a good, physical team," Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. "They guard hard and shoot the ball very well. The third quarter is what got us tonight. We fell behind early in the first half and battled back to get within three at halftime.
"Back-to-back turnovers by us to start the second half set the tone for the third quarter. We must continue to work on eliminating those moments that either put the game out of reach or take away our leads."
Tasia Johnson, who hit six 3-pointers, scored a game-high 25 points to lead Lee's Summit West. Bailey Burns added 15 points, while Abby Wendte chipped in 10.
Cady Huffman tallied eight points as well for the Titans.
For Joplin, Ella Hafer put together a big game with a team-high 16 points. She hit six total field goals, including two treys from beyond the arc.
Brynn Driver finished with 11 points for the Eagles, while Brooke Nice contributed nine. Emma Floyd tallied eight points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.