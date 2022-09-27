Thirteen prep girls golf teams hit the links to take part in the second Joplin Lady Eagle Invitational on Tuesday at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
With four players inside the top 10, Lee’s Summit West claimed the team title with a score of 380. Kickapoo (383) finished second, followed by Joplin (406), Ozark (417) and Carl Junction (423) to round out the top 5.
Webb City was seventh with a score of 437, while McDonald County (448), Seneca and Monett (473) were eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.
Ozark’s Josey Roberts won medalist honors with a 77, while Lee’s Summit West’s Brylie Ellis was second with an 84. Cassville’s Avery Chappell fired an 85 to place third, while Kickapoo’s Sarah Trotman had an 88 to finish fourth and Lee’s Summit North’s Hannah Keisker shot an 89 to take fifth.
Carthage’s Shay Gaddis tied with Lee’s Summit West’s Emma Cole in sixth with a 93. Carl Junction’s Jasmine Woerner and Lee’s Summit West’s Laura Mayo were deadlocked in eighth with 97s.
There was a six-way tie for 10th. Joplin’s Lindsey Belnap, and Kickapoo’s Hannah Pile and Ellie Guthrie, Webb City’s Jacie Crouch, Joplin’s Kenna Haley and Monett’s Katie Geiss fired 98s.
Also competing for the Eagles was Drew Yockey (18th, 101) and Taylor Colson (27th, 109).
