Jeff Williams expects depth to be a strength of his Joplin High School girls basketball team this winter.
“I think we have about 15 girls who can help us, and right now, not much separates them,” Williams said. “That’s a good problem to have. The competition is really close right now. I think we’re going to play a lot of kids this season. We’ve got a lot of depth, and we have a bunch of good kids. We should have a lot of fun this season.”
With the third week of practice underway, and ahead of tonight’s jamboree at Monett, Williams noted starting positions are still up for grabs.
“The girls are fighting for spots,” Williams said. “The competition in practice is good. We have a lot of girls who can contribute with the varsity. Every spot is up for grabs right now.”
Senior guards Avery Gage and Madeleine Farber, junior guards Lily Pagan and Brooklyn Denny and sophomore guard Brooke Nice are the team’s top returners from last year’s squad.
Farber averaged three points per game last season, while Gage scored two points a night.
Williams noted Gage has worked to improve her outside shot, while Farber is a player who can play inside or on the perimeter.
Nice, Pagan and Denny provide ball-handling and pressure defense.
The Eagles will get a boost from several players who did not suit up last year.
“We’ve had some girls come out that didn’t play last year, so we’re very excited about that,” Williams said.
Back with the program is senior shooting guard Gabby Quinn, who gained plenty of varsity experience as a sophomore.
Senior post player Addison Wallace, junior guards Layni Merriman and Jacie Jensen (Galena, Kansas, transfer) and sophomore forward Ella Hafer are other players who were not on last year’s roster who should contribute nicely, Williams said. At 5-feet-11, Hafer is the team’s tallest player.
Junior Ella Cheatham and sophomores Leanna Windle, Jessalyn Adams and Avery Eminger and freshmen Jill McDaniel, Brynn Driver, Izzy Yust, Serafina Auberry, Cielo Martinez, Kayla Roberts-Day and Lindsey Belnap round out the roster and also competing for playing time for the Eagles, who will look to improve on last year’s 2-23 record.
The Eagles must overcome the loss of departed seniors Dayleigh Smith, Grace Ipsen, Malia Mack, Blair Jordan and Matea Fowler.
Williams is optimistic about his team’s prospects for the season.
“We want to get the ball up and down the court and we want to utilize our depth,” Williams said. “Our main goal is to be competitive. We have to learn how to play together. Once we get going, we’ll need the girls to accept their roles.”
Williams is assisted by Ashley Ohlman, Tony Witt and Lindsay DeWelt.
Tonight’s jamboree at Monett also includes Glendale and Sarcoxie. The action begins at 5 p.m.
Joplin’s girls will host Cassville at 7 p.m. Friday at Kaminsky Gymnasium in the season opener of the 2019-20 season.
