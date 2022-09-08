CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Joplin girls golf team finished with three players in the top 10 en route to winning the team championship at the Cassville Invitational on Thursday at Cassville Golf Course.
Joplin topped the team standings with a score of 402. Cassville (409) was the runner-up, followed by Carl Junction (419), Lamar (439), Webb City (448), Monett (450), Seneca (473) and Purdy (514).
Lindsey Belnap shot a 95 to finish fifth and pace the Eagles. Kenna Haley and Drew Yockey both fired 99s to place ninth for Joplin.
"I'm so proud of them," Joplin coach Shannon Neill said. "We had three girls place top ten and we won as a team. It was a great day."
Cassville’s Avery Chappell shot an 83 to win the individual title. Lamar’s Victoria O’Neal was second with an 87, followed by Carthage’s Shay Gaddis (90) and Monett’s Claire Nation (93) to round out the top 5.
Monett’s Katie Geiss (96) was sixth, while Carl Junction’s Rylee Sprague (98) took seventh and Cassville’s Gracie Harmon (99) was eighth.
Jacie Crouch shot a 101 to pace Webb City. Seneca’s Ellie Olsen and Purdy’s Rosa Schad both fired 108s to lead their respective teams.
