NEVADA, Mo. — Fourth time’s the charm.
The Joplin girls golf team captured its fourth team championship of the season by winning the Nevada Lady Tiger Invitational on Friday at the Frank E. Peters Municipal Golf Course.
With three players in the top 10, Joplin was all alone atop the team standings with a score of 385. Carl Junction (408) was second, followed by Webb City (416), Lamar (427), Butler (437) and Frontenac (437).
Nevada’s Emree Cameron fired a 65 to capture medalist honors. Leading the Eagles was Lindsey Belnap tied for third with an 87.
Belnap’s teammates, Drew Yockey and Kenna Haley, shot 96 and 97, respectively. Yockey finished sixth, while Haley was 10th.
Also competing for the Eagles was Taylor Colson (105, 23rd) and Chloe Friend (107, 25th).
Carthage’s Shay Gaddis shot an 86 to finish second as an individual. Lamar’s Victoria O’Neal fired an 87 to tie with Belnap, while Carthage’s Addie Foust shot a 92 to finish in fifth place.
Webb City’s Jacie Crouch and Avry Hodson fired 96s apiece to tie for sixth with Nevada’s Riley Severance.
Carl Junction was paced by Olivia Teeter, who shot 98 to take 11th.
