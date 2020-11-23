It had been nearly six years since the Joplin girls basketball team claimed back-to-back wins.
However, the Eagles put an end to that dry spell on Monday night, and in just their second game of the 2020 campaign.
Joplin improved to 2-0 in the early season by downing East Newton 46-28 in its home opener at Kaminsky Gymnasium. With the win, the Eagles have already claimed half the number of triumphs they experienced all of last season (four) and ride the program’s first two-game win streak since December of 2014.
“It’s huge,” Joplin coach Luke Floyd said of his team’s hot start. “We walked off the floor Friday night and you could see the confidence. In the locker room right now, we’re getting confidence. So it validates that the hard work is paying off. If we continue to work hard, things are going to happen for us.”
And similar to the way they go it done in their season-opening win at Cassville last Friday, the Eagles stifled the the Patriots with their defense.
East Newton was limited to 9-of-47 (19.1 percent) shooting from the floor and 0-of-15 shooting from 3-point range. And the Patriots’ offensive struggles enabled Joplin to claim leads of 10-3, 22-6 and 42-18 before settling for the 18-point triumph.
“Same as at Cassville the other night, our girls were working really working hard on the defensive end,” Floyd said. “We’re getting down, moving our feet. We’re sliding over and helping. That’s going to be our bread and butter. We’re going to have to bring defense because our offense is going to be very inconsistent for a while.”
Although the Eagles’ performance on offense wasn’t quite as crisp, they had enough scoring balance to keep the Patriots guessing. Eight different Joplin players scored in the game, with junior forward Emma Floyd leading the way with 12 points, while sophomore guard Isabella Yust scored eight points and sophomore guard Brynn Driver and junior guard Brooke Nice chipped in seven points apiece.
“We try to be balanced,” Luke Floyd said of his team’s offense. “It’s great, I guess, if you have a player that scores 30 a game, but I’ve never had that. So we just teach our girls to do your role, and we find the best shots. We’re doing a really good job of finding open teammates and knocking them down.”
As a team, the Eagles went 15-of-45 (33.3 percent) from the floor, 3-of-13 (23 percent) from 3-point range and 13-of-25 (52 percent) from the charity stripe.
After taking a seven-point lead in the first quarter, Joplin extended its advantage early in the second as it went on a 9-0 run to go up 18-4. Emma Floyd accounted for five points during the surge with three free throws and a layup.
The Eagles took a 22-6 lead into halftime before opening the second half on a 14-4 run. Following a Driver triple, a Yust layup and then a Lily Pagan free throw, Joplin had its largest lead of the night, 36-10, with under two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
East Newton had its best offensive showing in the fourth quarter, outscoring Joplin 14-9 in the period, but drew no closer than 18 points.
“A win is a win,” Luke Floyd said. “We’ll take any win we can get. It wasn’t pretty by any means, and there’s still lots of stuff to work on and we’re a work in progress. But we’re going to get there. There’s lots of positives to go with it, and we’re making strides in the right direction.”
For East Newton, sophomore guard Shaw Coburn led the scoring with 11 points. Sophomore guard Makenna Brasier tallied five points and freshman guard Brooklyn Blanchard four points.
Both teams are back in action next Monday as Joplin competes in the CJ Classic in Carl Junction and East Newton competes in the Gem City Classic in Diamond.
