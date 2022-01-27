LEBANON, Mo. — The Joplin girls basketball team built an early lead and held off Troy Buchanan for a 53-49 victory on Thursday night in the opener of the Lebanon I-44 Tournament.
Joplin (8-8) takes on the Lee's Summit-Richland winner at 9 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
"We got off to a tremendous start tonight," Eagles coach Luke Floyd said. "Our defense was outstanding and we were able to get out to an early lead. Troy made some great adjustments and really turned up the pressure in the second half. To our girls credit, we were able to weather the storm and hang on for the win."
The Eagles jumped out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter. Joplin led 33-18 at the break and had just enough of a lead to hold off a 31-20 second-half surge from Troy Buchanan.
"I’m extremely proud of the girls to learn from the Webb City and Branson games and finish the job," Floyd added.
Brooke Nice and Brynn Driver tallied 14 points apiece to lead the Eagles, while Ella Hafer had 13.
Leading Troy Buchanan was Alyssa Schulte with 15 points. Maggie Illy and Ava Meyers tallied 11 points apiece.
