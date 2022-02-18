WILLARD, Mo. — The Joplin girls basketball team came surging back late but fell short to Willard 62-57 in COC action on Friday night at Willard.
Willard improves to 11-14 overall and 3-5 in the COC.
Hot outside shooting allowed Willard to outscore Joplin 23-11 in the third quarter, taking a 52-38 advantage.
But the Eagles rallied down the stretch as a 3-pointer from Emma Floyd and a layup from Brynn Driver cut the deficit to three, but the Tigers answered right back with a breakaway bucket from Madi Mills to ice the game with 10 seconds left.
"Willard is a good, well-coached team," Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. "They play hard and play great team basketball. We got off to a really good start and then hit a lull in the second and third quarters. To our girls credit, they kept fighting and made a run in the fourth. Hopefully, we can build off of the fourth quarter heading into the last week of the season."
Both teams were tied at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter. Willard took a 29-27 advantage at the break.
The Tigers totaled 10 3s in the contest. Carolina Crawford hit a game-high four triples on her way to scoring a game-high 18 points, while Kailyn Washington hit two 3s for 17 points.
Joplin slips to 10-14 overall and 1-7 in the COC. The Eagles have dropped five straight contests.
Ella Hafer led Joplin with 15 points, while Brooke Nice contributed 14. Brynn Driver chipped in 11 points.
Joplin hosts Neosho on Monday.
