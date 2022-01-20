SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Joplin girls basketball team picked up a solid 65-21 bounce-back victory over Hillcrest on Thursday night in Springfield.
“After a good week of practice, the girls went out and took care of business tonight,” Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. “From the opening tip, I felt like we were locked in on both ends of the floor. This is a game where everyone got to play. They all did an excellent job. It was an all around great effort by everyone.”
The Eagles (7-8) limited Hillcrest to single-digit scoring in every quarter, leading 19-5 after the first quarter and 41-13 at the break.
Joplin never looked back in the contest.
Brooke Nice hit four 3-pointers and fired in a game-high 15 points to lead the Eagles. Brynn Driver added 12 points, while Ella Hafer chipped in 11.
Hillcrest was paced by Sara Ortiz with seven points.
Joplin plays Troy Buchanan on Thursday in the Lebanon I-44 Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.