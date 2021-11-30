CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Luke Floyd was curious to see how his team would respond after suffering their first setback of the season to Nevada on Monday night.
After somewhat of a slow start in the first half, the Joplin girls basketball team quickly erased any concerns in the second half en route to a 53-33 victory over McDonald County in the consolation semifinals of the Carl Junction Classic on Tuesday night at CJHS.
“I thought we didn’t respond very well in the first half, but I thought the second half was the team we were capable of being,” Floyd said. “That was very pleasing to see. I was proud of all the girls’ effort tonight.”
The Eagles (3-1) advance to play Springdale (Ark.) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation finals.
Joplin led by a 21-20 margin at the break, but the Eagles outscored the Mustangs 12-8 in the third stanza to build a 33-28 advantage.
Brooke Nice, a 5-foot-6 senior guard, scored 10 of her game-high 15 points in the third quarter for Joplin. She hit a trio of 3-pointers and connected on 6 of 8 attempts from the charity stripe.
In the fourth quarter, the Eagles built a 47-30 lead over McDonald County thanks to a 14-2 run capped by a fast break layup from senior Ella Hafer with 3:18 to play in the game.
That particular stretch of play saw freshman Riley Kelly come up with a put-back and nail a corner trey off a feed from Hafer. Junior Brynn Driver also executed a three-point play, while Hafer and senior Emma Floyd knocked down a pair of charities.
“Once things started going our way, we started gaining confidence,” Floyd said. “We started playing basketball the way we wanted to. Our defense tightened up. Offensively, we started moving the ball a lot better. We started getting the easy looks and those outside shots started falling. We were just doing what we were supposed to do, I thought, which simplified the game for us in the second half.”
Kelly added 11 points for Joplin, while Hafer chipped in 10. Floyd finished with eight points as well for the Eagles.
“Riley Kelly kind of had a coming out party for us,” Floyd said. “She got some key rebounds for us and knocked down some big shots for us. I thought our bench gave us really good minutes tonight. They gave those girls a breather. I thought they all stepped up to that challenge. That played a huge part for us tonight.”
McDonald County (0-3) was paced in scoring by Nevaeh Dodson and Adasyn Leach with seven points apiece. The Mustangs face the Wildcats at 4 p.m. Thursday in the seventh place game.
In the semifinals of the winner’s bracket, Carl Junction knocked off Seneca 59-42 behind a 20-3 second quarter. That allowed the Bulldogs to build a 29-11 advantage at halftime and Carl Junction never looked back.
With the triumph, the Bulldogs (2-0) advanced to play in their own tournament’s title game for the sixth time in the last seven years. Carl Junction meets Nevada at 8:30 p.m. Thursday to decide the CJ Classic champion.
Clara Swearingen (26) and Maddy Majors (19) combined to score 45 points to lift Nevada past Parkview 64-58 in the other semifinal contest.
Parkview will meet Seneca at 7 p.m. Thursday in the third place game.
In the other consolation game, Springdale used a fast start and downed Neosho 42-27 in the other consolation game.
Adrianna Hernandez and Aubri Wilson paced Springdale with 10 points each. The Wildcats (2-3) were powered by Beclynn Garrett with nine points.
