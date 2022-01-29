LEBANON, Mo. — Pure dominance is a good way to describe the play of the Joplin girls basketball team on Saturday.
The Eagles outscored Milan in every quarter en route to a lopsided 64-21 victory in the third-place game of the Lebanon I-44 tournament at LHS.
Joplin (9-9) are winners of three of its last four contests.
"I’m extremely proud of the girls and their performance this week at Lebanon," Eagles coach Luke Floyd said. "Against Milan, we came out and got after them defensively, especially in the first and third quarters. Offensively, we had a balanced attack. The girls did a great job of sharing the ball."
The Eagles started out the game with a 13-3 lead before extending that to 31-13 at the break. The rout was on in the second half as Joplin outscored Milon 17-3 in the third quarter to build a 42-point advantage heading into the final frame.
Brooke Nice and Ella Hafer scored 11 points apiece to lead the Eagles. Emma Floyd added nine points, while Izzy Yust and Riley Kelly each had eight.
Milon's top scorer was Cady Pauley with six points.
Joplin plays Carthage at 6 p.m. Tuesday as it returns to Central Ozark Conference play.
"I’m extremely proud of the girls for earning third place in a very tough tournament," Floyd said. "Hopefully, this will build our confidence heading into the heart of our conference schedule."
