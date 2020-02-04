Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.