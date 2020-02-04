SENECA, Mo. — Jeff Williams emerged from a jubilant locker room and exclaimed, “We finally finished.”
The veteran coach was right.
After letting a number of close games slip away this season, Williams’ Joplin girls basketball team used a strong finish to earn a 56-44 victory over Aurora on Tuesday night at the Seneca Invitational.
“Those girls needed a win really badly, and they got one,” Williams said. “They’ve improved throughout the year, so I was really pleased tonight. Our girls came from behind, got the lead and held it. Overall, it was a good victory for us.”
The win snapped an 11-game skid for the Eagles, who hadn’t earned a victory since Dec. 5. The win was also sweet for the JHS girls for another reason, as Aurora defeated the Eagles 67-64 on Dec. 23 inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“Losing to them in overtime at home hurt,” Williams said. “We’ve improved since then. We have girls who are shooting it better, and we have girls who are showing more poise.”
The Eagles trailed early in the fourth quarter before putting together a 12-1 run.
Simply put, the Eagles made winning plays when crunch time arrived while the Houn’ Dawgs did not.
“The thing I liked was our girls showed toughness with rebounding and defense,” Williams said. “We made mistakes, but later in the game, we fixed them. All the girls who played tonight contributed.”
Senior guard Madeleine Farber led Joplin with 12 points, making four field goals and 2-of-2 free throws.
“That might be the best game Madeleine has played in a Joplin uniform,” Williams said. “She played really well.”
Also for the Eagles (3-14), sophomore Brooke Nice added 11 and hit three 3-pointers, senior Gabby Quinn added eight points, junior Jacie Jensen chipped in seven and senior Avery Gage added six. Farber and Quinn drilled two treys apiece.
Freshman guard Ellie Creasey scored a game-high 17 points for Aurora (5-13), while junior Nallely Martinez added 12.
The first quarter featured six lead changes, with Aurora taking a 16-15 advantage into the second period.
Getting shots at point-blank range, the Houn' Dawgs used a 10-3 run in the second quarter to go up 26-18.
After a trey from Quinn and free throws from Lily Pagan, Joplin trailed 28-25 at the break.
A pair of hoops from JHS freshman Serafina Auberry tied the game at 40 late in the third period.
In a game-changing burst early in the final frame, Farber and Nice drained 3-pointers, Brynn Driver scored in the lane and Farber converted a steal into a layup, giving Joplin a 50-41 lead.
It was a lead the Eagles would never relinquish down the stretch. A basket by Driver and free throws from Farber and Jensen sealed the win.
The Eagles let out a collective celebratory scream when the final buzzer sounded.
“I’m just really happy for the girls,” Williams said. “We’ll savor this one.”
MUSTANGS WIN
In other action at the ninth annual event, McDonald County used a strong second half to beat Purdy 42-26.
Up 14-13 at the break, the Mustangs outscored the Eagles 12-3 in the third quarter to take control.
McDonald County's lead was never in jeopardy the rest of the way.
Samara Smith led the Mustangs with 12 points, while Kristin Penn added 10. Bayleigh Robbins and Annabelle Bowman scored eight points apiece for Purdy.
WHAT’S NEXT?
The invite resumes on Thursday, as Aurora meets Monett at 6 p.m. and Seneca takes on McDonald County at 7:15.
After going 1-1 in pool play, Joplin will return to the tourney on Saturday. Thursday’s results will determine when the Eagles play, either at 4:30 or 6 p.m.
