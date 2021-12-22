CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Joplin girls basketball team suffered a 50-34 road setback to Chillicothe on Tuesday night.
The Hornets (7-1) led 20-13 at the break and pulled away with a 16-7 burst to take a 36-20 lead in the third quarter.
"Chillicothe was a great opportunity to go and play a high-quality opponent as well as being able to see a different style of basketball than what we are used to seeing," Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. "On a personal level, it was fun to go home and play in front of family and friends."
Chillicothe's Jolie Bonderer led all scorers with 11 points. Lucy Reeter added nine points, while Cali Burkhardt chipped in eight.
Joplin (5-5) was paced by Emma Floyd and Brynn Driver with nine points apiece.
Floyd said there is a silver lining to Tuesday's game for the Eagles:
"We played one of our best halves of the year the first half," Floyd said. "The girls competed hard, played tremendous defense, took care of the basketball and did a great job all-around. Unfortunately, we were unable to repeat that same effort the second half. We gave up two separate 8-0 runs, where we got relaxed in our effort and Chillicothe made us pay.
"At some point, we have to learn that we can’t pick and choose when we want to play hard. If we are going to build a successful program, effort has to become a non-negotiable for each and every team member."
Joplin goes idle until it plays at Lee's Summit on Jan. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.