NEVADA, Mo. — The Joplin girls swim team competed and took second place on Tuesday at the Nevada Invitational, falling just under Monett's team who placed first.
Lamar and Nevada were the other teams that competed.
“We had eight swimmers gone due to illness, injury and holiday vacation,” Joplin coach Juliana Hughes said. “We ended up with only 11 girls who could compete and had to use alternates for our relays, but the girls competed with a lot of grit and heart to walk away with 18 medals and a second place plaque. I’m so proud of their efforts this season.”
The 200 yard medley relay team consisting of Emma Langer, Mairi Beranek, Allie Lawrence and Lily Rakes won first place. Langer, Beranek, Lawrence and Rakes won second place in the 400 yard freestyle relay and third place in the 200 yard freestyle relay.
In individual events, Rakes won first place and Megan Walser placed third in the 500 yard freestyle. Walser won second in the 200-yard individual medley.
Lawrence won second and Evelyn Watson placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly. Langer placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke and broke her personal record.
Beranek won second place in the 100-yard backstroke.
Joplin competes at the Ozark Invitational in Springfield on Jan. 8.
