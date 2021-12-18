MONETT, Mo. — The Joplin girls swim team competed in the Monett Invitational and placed third on Saturday inside the Ozark Regional YMCA at Monett.
“We are down a few swimmers due to illness, injury and holiday break,” Joplin coach Juliana Hughes said. “However, the girls who competed today set some goals and achieved them. I couldn’t be more proud of their efforts.”
The 200 medley relay team of Mairi Beranek, Taegen Smith, Allie Lawrence and Emma Langer earned a state consideration time and placed second overall.
In addition, the 400 freestyle relay team consisting of Lawrence, Sophia Schwartz, Lily Rakes and Emma Langer finished second as well.
The 200 freestyle relay team achieved state consideration time earlier this season with swimmers Lawrence, Schwartz, Rakes, and Langer. The quartet came in fourth on Saturday.
In individual events, Lawrence took first in the 100 butterfly. Langer took third in the 200 individual medley and Mairi Beranek took third in the 100 backstroke.
Other notable places include Taegen Smith who earned fifth place in the 100 breast, Rakes fifth in the 500 freestyle and seventh place finish in the 200 freestyle. Megan Walser earned seventh in the 200 individual medley and eighth in the 500 freestyle.
