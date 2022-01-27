The Joplin girls swim team placed second at its own tournament on Thursday night at Missouri Southern.
Lebanon claimed the invitational crown. Marshfield, Seymour, Hillcrest, Nevada and Lamar also competed.
“This team has overcome many struggles this season with injuries and illnesses,” Joplin coach Juliana Hughes said. “However, they still made state consideration times in all three relays early in the season and have dropped time in individual events tonight. Overall, this season has been my most successful year with the team.”
Joplin’s 400 freestyle relay consisting of Allie Lawrence, Sophia Schwartz, Lily Rakes, and Emma Langer finished first. The same girls swam on the 200 medley relay and the 200 free finished second.
In individual events, Lawrence took first place and Schwartz was third in the 100 butterfly.
Lily Rakes came in second in the 400 free, while Emma Langer took second and Taegen Smith was fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
Brooklyn Hiller was fifth and Izzy Zamanzadeh took sixth in the 200 free. Mairi Beranek finished fourth and Smith placed fifth in the 200 individual medley.
Lanee Goodwin came in sixth in the 50 freestyle.
Joplin competes next weekend in Springfield at the Southwest Missouri Championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.