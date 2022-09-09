OZARK, Mo. — The Joplin girls tennis team defeated Ozark 5-4 Friday night on the road.
Joplin improved to 5-8 with the victory.
In singles, the Eagles' Emma Watts beat Lilli Roeder 9-7 at No. 1, Jensen Vowels defeated Laura Wolfe 8-1 at No. 3 and Brynn Driver downed Serena Broussard 8-3 at No. 4.
Doubles action saw Watts-Driver defeat Roeder-Makenna Whitfied 8-5 at No.1 and Vowels-Mya Ndedi Ntepe beat Wolfe-Broussard 9-7 at No. 2.
Joplin plays host to Carl Junction on Tuesday.
