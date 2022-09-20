NEOSHO, Mo. — Joplin's girls tennis team improved to 6-10 with a 9-0 blanking over Neosho Tuesday afternoon on the road.
In singles, Emma Watts won 8-0 at No. 1, Jensen Vowels and Mya Ndedi-Ntepe won by identical scores of 8-1 at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
The Eagles closed out singles action with 8-0 victories from Brynn Driver at No. 4, Alex Carson at No. 5 and Bonnie Smith at No. 6.
Doubles action saw Watts-Driver and Vowels-Ndedi win by 8-1 margins at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Carson-Smith won in a 8-0 shutout at No. 3 as well.
Joplin plays in the Birds and Bears Invitational on Wednesday.
