The Joplin girls tennis team ended the regular season in style with a 7-2 victory over Webb City in Central Ozark Conference action on Tuesday at JHS Athletics Complex.
Joplin finished the regular season with a 9-12 record and were 4-5 in the league.
In singles, Joplin's Emma Watts defeated Kinslea Smith 8-1 at No. 1, Jensen Vowels beat Ally Ansley 8-1 at No. 2 and Mya Ndedi-Ntepe downed Ayla McDonald 8-6 at No. 3.
Also for the Eagles, Brynn Driver beat Brynlee Hollingsworth 8-3 at No. 4 and Alex Carson defeated Averey Terry 8-2 at No. 5. Webb City's Avery Brown defeated Joplin's Bonnie Smith 8-3 at No. 6.
Doubles action saw Watts-Driver and Vowels-Ndedi Ntepe win by scores of 8-1 at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Webb City's Terry-Brown defeated Joplin's Smith-Carson 8-4 at No. 3.
Joplin and Webb City will take part in the COC Tournament on Wednesday in Springfield.
