CARTHAGE, Mo. — Joplin's girls tennis team defeated Carthage 6-3 on Tuesday afternoon at CHS.
The Eagles improved to 4-4, while the Tigers fell to 0-1 in their opener.
Joplin lost just two singles matches. Emma Watts beat Carthage's Kianna Yates 8-5 at No. 1, Jensen Vowels defeated Katie Barton 8-2 at No. 3, Brynn Driver downed Beverly Garcia-Hernandez 8-3 at No. 4 and Alex Carson beat Abigail Samuel 8-3 at No. 5.
Carthage's Daniela Marquez defeated Joplin's Mya Ndedi-Ntepe 8-5 at No. 2, while Mireya Mendez-Lopez beat Jadyn Elder 8-6 at No. 6.
In doubles for Joplin, Vowels-Ndedi-Netepe beat Barton-Samuel 8-3 at No. 2 and Carson-Smith defeated Garcia-Lopez 8-3 at No. 3. Watts-Driver fell to Yates-Marquez 8-6 at No. 1.
Joplin hosts Branson on Thursday while Carthage entertains Ozark.
