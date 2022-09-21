The Joplin girls tennis team finished as the runner-up in the Birds & Bears Invitational on Wednesday at the JHS Athletics Complex.
Grain Valley claimed the tourney crown by going 3-0. Joplin won two of three matches, while Webb City and Monett finished third and fourth in the team standings.
The Eagles opened the tourney with a 3-2 victory over Webb City. In singles, Joplin's Emma Watts defeated Webb City's Kinzlea Smith 8-4 at No. 1 and Brynn Driver topped Webb City's Ayla McDonald 8-2 at No. 2.
Doubles action saw Webb City's Brynlee Hollingsworth-Ally Ansley win by forfeit due to an injury at No. 1 and Avery Brown-Smith defeated Joplin's Alex Carson-Gwenna Street 8-6 at No. 2.
The Eagles won after Bonnie Smith-Zayda Derganc beat Webb City's Averey Terry-Adeline Ragsdale 8-6 at No. 3.
Joplin blanked Monett 5-0. Watts won 8-5 at No. 1 and Driver won 8-2 at No. 2 in singles.
In doubles, Jadyn Elder-Jensen Vowels beat Monett's Vayla Smith-Serenity Laning 8-6 at No. 1, Carson-Street defeated Jocelyn Hernandez-Emma Parrigon 8-1 at No. 2 and Smith-Derganc topped Valery Moncivaiz-Jasmin Rueda 8-5 at No. 3.
The Eagles fell to Grain Valley 5-0. Singles action saw Grain Valley's Finley LaForge beat Watts 8-3 at No. 1 and Kylee Bragaw won by injury forfeit at No. 2.
In doubles, Brooklyn Spencer-Catherine Barnes defeated Joplin's Elder-Vowels 8-0 at No. 1, Ava Lin-Katherine Unrein beat Carson-Street 8-2 at No. 2 and Delaney Thurn-Ella Guyear beat Smith-Derganc 8-5 at No. 3.
Grain Valley also won by identical scores of 5-0 over Monett and Webb City.
The Cardinals topped the Cubs 4-1 to close out the tourney.
In singles, Monett's Lizzie Smith defeated Kinzlea Smith 8-2 at No. 1. But that was Webb City's lone setback in singles as McDonald topped Monett's Rueda 9-7 at No. 2.
The Cardinals took all three doubles matches. Hollingsworth-Ansley defeated Monett's Smith-Laning 8-3 at No. 1, Brown-Smith topped Hernandez-Parrigon 8-2 at No. 2 and Terry-Ragsdale beat Moncivaiz-Rueda 8-1 at No. 3.
