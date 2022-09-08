OZARK, Mo. — The Joplin girls tennis team defeated Ozark 5-4 Thursday afternoon on the road.
Joplin improved to 5-8.
Singles action saw Joplin's Emma Watts defeat Lilli Roeder 9-7 at No. 1, Jensen Vowels beat Laura Wolfe 8-1 at No. 3 and Brynn Driver down Serena Broussard 8-3 at No. 4.
In doubles, Watts-Driver defeated Roeder-Makenna Whitefield 8-5 at No. 1 and Vowels-Mya Ndedi Ntepe beat Wolfe-Broussard 9-7 at No. 2.
The Eagles host Carl Junction on Tuesday.
