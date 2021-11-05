The old adage of winning the war in the trenches never loses its luster in the game of football.
And the Joplin Eagles’ big boys up front certainly earned their keep.
As quarterback Always Wright said, “We won the war in the trenches. We knew coming into this game we had to be more physical and we were.”
That line plowed Joplin to the Class 6 District 3 championship game next week as the second-seeded Eagles churned for 212 yards rushing in a 24-13 victory over third-seeded Nixa on Friday night in a semifinal matchup at Junge Field.
On the ground, the Eagles (10-1) were led by Wright and sophomore running back Quin Renfro, who combined for 163 yards on 35 carries.
“Nixa is a really good football team,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “But we felt like if we played a clean game and it was for the most part, that the most physical team would win. I felt like that was us tonight.
“It was nice when we needed to throw it and we had our receivers come up big. When you have the ability to do both, they can’t just stack the box on you and the offensive line. The bottom line is the offensive line. I felt like the offensive line dominated tonight.”
With the triumph, Joplin advanced to play at top-seeded Lee’s Summit North, a 21-14 winner over defending state champion Raymore-Peculiar, at 7 p.m. next Friday for the district championship.
After Nixa grabbed a 13-10 lead thanks to a 27-yard field goal from Kaleb James in the third quarter, the Eagles responded with two unanswered scores in the fourth stanza.
It started when Renfro took a handoff up the middle and punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to cap an 80-yard drive, giving Joplin a 17-13 lead over Nixa with 10:00 to go.
“It was a very big bounce back moment (for Quin),” Wright said. “He was kind of down on himself, but I was trying to take it off of him. I told him, ‘You’re good. Your next opportunity, you are going to get something.’ He came back, we had a great drive and he punched it in.”
“Like we have done time and time again this year, any time someone scored, we answered,” Jasper said. “They kicked the field goal and we answered with a touchdown. That really put the pressure on them.”
On the ensuing possession, Nixa’s drive stalled out at about midfield as Joplin’s stifling defense forced a turnover on downs. The Eagles milked the remainder of the clock and Wright iced the game with a 9-yard touchdown scamper on fourth down in the waning seconds.
“Originally, I was supposed to run out the clock, but I saw my opportunity to end the game right there,” Wright said. “I took it and ran behind my big (offensive) lineman.”
Nixa claimed the first lead when James split the uprights for a 42-yard field goal at the 6:44 mark in the first quarter. Then four minutes later, Joplin answered back when running back Drew VanGilder raced into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles a 7-3 lead.
Flash forward to the 3:35 mark in the second quarter, Nixa quarterback Connor Knatcal connected with Austin McCracken for a 12-yard touchdown pass as Nixa took a 10-7 advantage.
But Joe Ipsen booted a 28-yard field goal for Joplin as both teams went into intermission tied at 10-10. Ipsen’s kick was set up thanks to passes of 12 and 8 from Wright to Aidan Sampson, which put Joplin in field goal range.
Joplin’s defense limited Nixa to a season-low 13 points. In fact, it’s the lowest margin for John Perry’s Eagles since a Week 9 loss to Carthage 35-12 on Oct. 23, 2020.
“Every single one of them played hard and there was no quit, no give up,” Jasper said. “They play every down. Even if they did get one in, the defense comes back around and continues to fight, play hard every single play.”
As Wright put it, “Our defense is for real. Love those boys to death. They came out, played hard and took the fight to them.”
Joplin outgained Nixa 328-268 in total yards of offense.
Wright completed 13 of 19 passes for 116 yards. Landen Atherton hauled in seven passes for 64 yards, while Sampson had three catches for 33 yards.
VanGilder added 40 yards on the ground in nine carries.
For Nixa (8-3), Knatcal completed 20 of 34 passes for 227 yards. Junior wideout Kael Combs caught six passes for 80 yards.
Freshman Dylan Rebura was limited to only 34 rushing yards in nine attempts.
Joplin is set to make its first district title appearance since 2019. Of course that year, the Eagles put together a magical 13-1 campaign that culminated in a state runner-up finish.
“It has been a couple of years and these seniors remember how special that is,” Jasper said. “I know they are going to be all over the underclassmen. Anytime you can hang a banner and win a championship and set a legacy, it’s special. We get seven more days together, and I think that is the bigger deal is we get to keep doing this and keep moving on. We are going to keep working our tails off and try to earn seven more.”
“It feels like something we deserve,” Wright said. “We have worked so hard for this and we feel like we deserve this.”
