Joplin will have its complete basketball roster available tonight when the Eagles face Raymore-Peculiar in the 73rd Carthage Boys Basketball Tournament.
The fifth-seeded Eagles and Panthers square off at 8:30 in the final first-round game.
Earlier games today pit second-seeded Nevada vs. Lebanon at 4, top-seeded Nixa vs. West Plains at 5:309 and third-seeded Carthage vs. Belton at 7.
West Plains is the defending champion after a 49-43 victory over Rogers, Arkansas, 53 weeks ago.
Because this year's tournament was moved back one week, Rogers is not in this year's field because the Mounties are part of the Arvest Hoopfest in Rogers this weekend.
West Plains suffered heavy graduation losses — three starters among seven lettermen — from last year's squad that won 22 games.
Joplin lost its season opener 77-66 last Friday at Pittsburg, but the Eagles played without the services of football players Blake Tash, Zach Westmoreland, Isaiah Davis and Dominick Simmons, who had played in the state championship game one week earlier. The three seniors — Tash, Westmoreland and Davis — have been starters for the last two or three seasons.
But with the absence of the quartet of football players, that allowed valuable playing time for others.
"I think we saw some younger guys who will be able to help us this season," Eagles coach Jeff Hafer said after the Pittsburg game. "When we get a full roster and with what I saw, I am really encouraged with where we can go from here."
Nevada is 2-0 after beating Pittsburg 65-61 on Tuesday night.
Carthage, under new coach Nathan Morris, is making its season debut tonight. Just five days ago, the Tigers won the first football state championship in school history. Like Joplin, Carthage has several key basketball players who played football, including last year's leading scorer Alex Martini.
Second-round games will be played Friday, starting at 4 and capped by semifinal games at 7 and 8:30.
The finals are on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 3:30 with the championship game.
