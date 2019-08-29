After a loss to CBC in the Class 6 semifinals a year ago, the team motto for the Joplin Eagles in 2019 is simple.
Unfinished business.
“It kind of has a double meaning,” Joplin head coach Curtis Jasper said. “Obviously, we got really close last year, and we want to finish the job. We want to be the lone team standing in Class 6 when it’s all over. It is also a way to say that we had a great year last year, but everything we work for is to continue building our culture. That sort of stuff isn’t finished for this program yet.”
The Eagles, who finished last season with a 10-3 overall record, open the 2019 campaign with a 7 p.m. contest at Junge Field against the Willard Tigers. Last season’s outcome saw Joplin defeating Willard 41-18 in the Eagles’ first taste of Central Ozark Conference action.
Willard returns 21 seniors to this year’s team, including 10 starters on the offensive side and eight on the defensive side. Ethan Thompson and Marshall Swadley will handle the bulk of the carries in the backfield, while Reece Dawson returns under center at quarterback.
“They have a lot of size back on both sides of the ball,” Jasper said. “This is definitely going to be a challenge for us. … It is important for us to have our experience back because, especially on defense, half of the battle is getting lined up correctly and be ready to play.”
Joplin returns a bevy of upperclassmen, 22 seniors and 18 juniors, from a year ago, including standout performers senior WR/S Zach Wesmoreland, senior RB/LB Isaiah Davis, senior QB Blake Tash, senior DB Elijah Eminger, senior LB Holden Ledford, senior DE James Boyd and senior K Garrett Landis.
“Each of the last two years, we have gotten off to kind of a slow start,” Jasper said. “This season, we are really focusing in on getting off to a much more crisp start, playing faster with fewer mistakes. Having this much experience back really helps us with that.”
One key to watch for tonight will be the play of the Eagles’ offensive line. Joplin graduated all five starters a year ago. The new-look line will feature junior Sergio Pineiro at center, seniors Logan Myers and Hunter McCleary at the guard positions, with junior Alex Curry and senior Dominick Loyd lining up at the tackle spots. The Week 1 matchup against the Tigers is a great opportunity for the offensive line to get the much-needed COC experience, according to Jasper.
“I think this game will be a challenge for the offensive line, and I look forward to seeing them rise to the occasion,” he said. “This is an important game for them to get experience.”
The last time the Joplin faithful saw the Eagles on the turf at Junge Field was in the Class 6 semifinals last season. Junge Field has new turf this season, and while the surface may have changed, the community support will be the same.
“The community has picked up right where they left off from last season,” Jasper said. “When you drive around town, you a lot of the ‘Go Eagles!’ signs on the store fronts of local businesses. Everyone is excited for this season. We love the atmosphere and support the community provides. It makes high school football what it is.”
