So much for a trap game in Week 7.
Joplin heads east to face the No. 1-ranked Class 5 school in Carthage (5-0), who is also the reigning Class 5 state champion. The two square off tonight at 7 at David Haffner Stadium.
It’s another challenge on the Eagles' stiff Ozark Central Conference schedule that includes four teams who have been state-ranked in classes 5 and 6 this season.
Joplin coach Curtis Jasper called Carthage “very, very good” with the reigning Class 5 Offensive Player of the Year under center in Patrick Carlton. The Tigers also have standout sophomore running back Luke Gall.
“On film, Gall looks like the best back we have seen this year so far,” Jasper said. “If you put that 1-2 punch behind the offensive lineman and the skill guys, they are outstanding offensively. Gall and Carlton are extremely hard to tackle, so we will have to tackle really well. We are going to have to get a lot of people to the football and gang-tackle.
“We have got to win the battle up front. I thought we did that really well last week. Our offensive and defensive line won their battles, and we have got to win the battle up front both offensively and defensively against Carthage."
Joplin got back to the .500 mark at 3-3 following a dynamic 41-14 triumph over Republic last Friday. The Eagles' high-octane offense generated 582 yards of offense on 64 plays, while the defense allowed the fewest points (14) and yards (181) in any games this season — much-improved from a defense that’s struggled this season.
“I feel like we are growing and we are getting better,” Jasper said. “I feel like that’s a good sign because we ask our players to focus each day on getting better and obviously grow as teammates. Our hope at the end of a week after a game is over, we can see the progress and see that we got better as a team.”
Quarterback Always Wright had a career game against Republic, completing 26-of-28 passes for 302 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes. But Joplin certainly had a different look on offense with the return of star running back Nathan Glades after dealing with a knee sprain.
In limited action, Glades ran for 172 yards on 23 carries and caught five passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Despite their up-and-down performances this season, the Eagles have shown they can hang with the class of the COC. Case in point: Joplin knocked off Webb City 41-40 in Week 1. In Week 2, the Eagles fell to Nixa in a 35-34 thriller.
Outside of Joplin, Nixa has outscored the rest of its opponents by a combined 205-26 in 2020. The only thing lacking for the Eagles?
Consistency.
Glades said last week Joplin focused on building consistency through family bonding and continued into Week 7. Jasper said family bonding entails the players holding socially distanced player meetings and getting together more on their own.
In fact, the players took part in a wiffle ball game after practice last week. On Thursday, the players went to cheer on the Joplin eighth-grade football team as it faced Webb City.
“As a group, we are trying to look for ways that we can do things and still be socially distanced when we don’t put ourselves at risk for quarantine,” Jasper said.
Joplin and Carthage have become familiar foes after the Eagles moved into the COC in 2018. The two have split the two games against each other with Joplin holding on for a wild 56-55 victory at Junge Field last season.
