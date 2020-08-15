No score was kept during Joplin High School’s annual Red and White Scrimmage on Saturday night at Junge Field.
“We’re all on the same team,” coach Curtis Jasper explained.
The varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams took turns with two 15-play periods during the 90-minute scrimmage, which marked the end of the Eagles’ first week of preseason workouts.
“The main thing is obviously get out healthy,” Jasper said. “Other than that, just what do we need to work on and evaluations. Evaluation is probably the biggest part. We still have some battles going on and some playing time to be won. After that, what’s the most glaring things we need to work on that we need to get better at.”
For example, the varsity defense jumped offsides three times in its 30 plays.
“You can tell the defense was amped up and ready to go tonight,” Jasper said. “We have to get better watching the ball.”
Junior Always Wright played quarterback in the varsity’s first 15-minute session. He completed 7-of-12 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, a 54-yard strike to Dante Washington on a crossing pattern from left to right. Washington, a sophomore, caught three passes for 116 yards, and senior Nathan Glades gained 30 yards on three carries.
Wright also threw two inteceptions, which were made by Joe Jasper and Morgan Keller off a deflection.
Joe Jasper, a junior, was the quarterback for the first half of the second varsity session. Then he was shifted to receiver, and freshman All Wright came in at quarterback. Jasper was 1-of-2 through the air, a 29-yard completion to Washington.
“Joe is being evaluated at multiple positions,” Coach Jasper said. “I would say Always has the edge right now, but it’s still going on. No decisions have been made.”
The defense had two more takeaways in the second session, a fumble recovery by Jacob Prosser and an interception by Bruce Wilbert.
“I thought our physicality was good,” Coach Jasper said. “Obviously you could tell that we haven’t been to a team camp and we haven’t done any of the stuff (that they did during non-COVID summers). We’ve just practiced. We need to see somebody else. I’m glad we have a jamboree next week (at 7 p.m. Friday against Seneca at Junge Field).”
While it was the day after Friday, the Eagles experienced the prep football life under the lights.
“A lot of these guys, it’s been a while since they’ve been at Junge on the field under the lights,” Coach Jasper said. “Monday night (junior varsity and freshman games) are usually played over at the high school field. It’s good to get those guys out here at night at Junge with people in the stands underneath the lights.”
In other sessions, the junior varsity team scored on a three-yard run by quarterback Tyler Duley. It was set up by a 51-yard run by Drew VanGilder.
The freshmen scored three times in their first period. Quinton Renfro scored first on a six-yard run, and All Wright threw touchdown passes on consecutive snaps covering 65 yards to Jett Beal and 70 yards to Renfro.
