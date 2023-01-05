It was a packed house inside Kaminsky Gymnasium in Joplin on Thursday afternoon for the opening game of the Kaminsky Classic between Joplin and William Chrisman.
The Eagles (6-3) used an offensive boost in the third quarter to carry them to a 53-45 win.
"I thought we really did well in the third quarter," Joplin head coach Bronson Schaake said about his team's energy.
Energy was something Schaake said he wanted to see from his guys to begin the tournament and he believes that third stanza was when they showed it the most.
"In spurts, I thought we did (have energy), but consistently we didn't, no," Schaake added.
The Eagles found that energy and separation when the second half began and used it to carry them to a 10-point lead entering the final period of play. Joplin outscored the Bears 17-11 and led by as many as 13 in the third quarter.
The final quarter began with a Fernando Garcia triple to cut Joplin's lead to just 7, 43-36. The Eagles stretched the lead back out to 11, though, when Collis Jones made a putback, All Wright tallied three points on 3 for 6 shooting at the free throw line and Terrance Gibson added a field goal to make it 50-39.
Trey Taylor chipped in four late points and Say'V'on Lankford added two to keep William Chrisman close. Taylor's last bucket made it 51-45 in favor of Joplin and that's as close as the Bears would get.
The Eagles were able to close the game out. They held a double-digit lead during the final two quarters and sealed an eight-point victory.
Finishing games is something Schaake wanted to see from his team following a pair of one-point losses late in games.
"That's what we need to figure out," Schaake said. "When we're up 12, let's make them come get us and get what we want. Again, it's just part of kids learning new roles and trying to expand on a lead that we get so it's just growth."
Coach mentioned in the first half the Eagles surrendered too many offensive rebounds and didn't get back on defense enough, allowing the Bears to hang around longer than they should have.
During that first half, the most separation for either team was when Joplin led 16-10 in the first quarter and 26-20 in the second quarter. But, just as Schaake said, William Chrisman hung around both times.
"Our kids played hard," William Chrisman head coach Jake Kates said. "I think they played the defensive plan well."
The Bears (5-5) tallied the final goal of the first quarter and the final goal of the half when Leo Gayman rose up for a rebound and quickly put the ball back up and in to make it 26-22 at halftime.
All Wright finished as Joplin's scoring leader with 20 points, but Wright didn't have his best shooting performance, finishing 5 for 16.
"We did a good job on (Wright), I think," Kates said. "(Joplin) is going to struggle if he doesn't score a lot of points."
The difference maker for him was going 7 for 10 at the charity stripe — all three misses came in the fourth quarter. The Eagles shot 23 free throws as a team and 13 came in the final period. They only made 11 charities for the whole game.
"It's hard to win when the other team is shooting a lot of free throws," Kates said.
Terrance Gibson was Joplin's only other player in double figures with 15 points. Gibson added nine rebounds. Quin Renfro finished with six points and six assists. One of those assists came when Renfro attacked the middle of the lane and Gibson's defender helped up, allowing Renfro to dish it off cleanly to Gibson for a dunk.
Taylor and Lankford finished with 19 and 10 points, respectively, for the Bears. Lankford pulled down eight rebounds. Garcia finished with nine points and seven boards.
Joplin will meet Francis Howell in the second round on Friday with tipoff slated for 7:30 p.m. The Vikings used their defensive disruption to roll past Neosho on Thursday.
"We're going to have to play a lot more physical," Schaake said. "We're going to have to rebound a heck of a lot better. And then we have to execute a little bit better at the end of each quarter. But I think it's going to come down to defensive rebounds."
Joplin was outrebounded 43-31 Thursday.
