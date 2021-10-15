BRANSON, Mo. — The Joplin football team was locked in a dogfight throughout Friday night’s road contest at Branson.
Then the Eagles’ defensive end Brayden Thomas made arguably the game’s deciding play in the waning seconds.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive end picked up a sack that resulted in a safety as Joplin held on for a 21-16 victory over Branson at Pirate Stadium.
The Eagles, ranked No. 5 in Class 6, moved to 7-1 in the Central Ozark Conference season while the Pirates fell to 3-5.
“Credit to Branson,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said on a postgame radio broadcast. “They played really hard on their Senior Night. Sometimes you run into those things. Obviously, we have to execute a little better. But we came away with the win.”
Joplin’s defense, led by the mighty front of Thomas and Joe Jasper on the edge and Gunner Price and Donovahn Watkins at nose, forced Branson to go three-and-out four times in the second half.
The Eagles took a 13-9 lead into intermission before finding some cushion midway through the third quarter.
Sophomore Quin Renfro ran wild for a 28-yard touchdown that gave Joplin a 19-9 advantage with 5:43 to play in the third stanza.
Branson responded in a big way in the fourth quarter. With nine minutes left in the game, defensive back Landon Atwood returned an Always Wright interception 67 yards for a pick-6 to trim the deficit to 19-16.
Fast forward to 5:30 remaining in the game, Renfro was stopped short by the Branson defense to force a turnover on downs inside the Pirates’ territory.
But the Eagles’ defense came up huge on the ensuing drive.
Joplin forced Branson to go three-and-out on a drive that was capped by a sack from Watkins. However, the Eagles were forced to punt for the first time on their next possession and Branson took over with the ball at their 8-yard line with 1:40 left on the clock.
And the Pirates’ quarterback Tristian Pierce connected on a long pass to wide receiver Cooper Saxton that would have put Branson at about midfield, but the play was called back due to a holding penalty.
Two plays later, Thomas recorded his sack in the end zone for a safety as Joplin went on to milk the remainder of the clock.
“Coach (Nick) Reid challenged them at halftime and said you can’t control everything, but we can control if we let them score or not,” Jasper said. “We challenged them (at halftime) not to score in the second half.”
Renfro was the story of the night offensively for the Eagles. He ran for 134 yards (120 of those in the second half) on the ground and had one touchdown in 27 carries.
“Quin ran really well,” Jasper said. “He read his blocks well. He was patient when he needed to be. He was explosive when he needed to be.”
Also for Joplin, Wright scored a five-yard run to give Joplin an early 7-0 lead. He also chucked a 29-yard touchdown strike to Bruce Wilbert, handing the Eagles a 13-6 advantage late in the second quarter.
Branson running back David Hadaller did a little bit of everything in the first half. He rushed for 95 yards on 14 carries and completed a long 65-yard reverse touchdown pass to Saxton to tie the game at 6-6 at the end of the first quarter.
After recovering a Joplin fumble, the Pirates briefly took a 9-6 lead when freshman kicker Dane Efird split the uprights with a 25-yard field goal at the 3:25 mark in the second quarter.
Joplin concludes the regular season with a home contest against Neosho at 7 p.m. on Friday. Brandon Taute’s Wildcats picked up their first victory of the season with a 21-14 win over Willard in Week 8.
