CARTHAGE, Mo. — It’s no secret the Joplin boys basketball team loves to get up and down the floor in transition, trying to win games at a fast pace by scoring in bunches.
However, the Eagles (21-5) are more than capable of winning a slow, grind-it-out style of game. That was evident on Thursday when Joplin held off Republic for a 45-44 win in the Class 5 District 12 championship game at Carthage High School.
“This was tremendous,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “Republic is a hard team to guard. I was very proud of the way our kids executed down the stretch.”
The win over the Tigers (20-8) is the second district championship in three seasons for the Eagles. Joplin will take on Kickapoo (18-9) in the sectional round of the state tournament at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Webb City.
“This group is resilient,” Hafer said. “They compete and they just find ways to win. They will do anything it takes. I have watched this group grow up together, and to see it culminate with a chance to make a run in the state tournament after a second district championship in three years is special.
“Last year, we struggled with adversity. To bounce back like this, it just shows you who this group is. They play for each other. We always say, ‘play together, stay together’ and they have done that, and it is the only reason why we are where we are. They’ve earned this.”
Joplin took a 33-31 lead over Republic into the fourth quarter, with Tommy Hafer giving the Eagles a momentum boost after registering a block at the end of the third quarter to keep the lead intact.
“That block was tremendous to have at the end of the third quarter,” Jeff Hafer said. “We battled back in that quarter, just trying to put the ball in the basket. It looked like they were going to get an uncontested layup before Tommy came over to help. That was a big defensive play.”
The Tigers scored the first four points of the fourth on a free throw from Race Looney and a 3-pointer by Carson Neff to go up 35-33, which was the last time the Eagles would trail in the game.
Joplin answered with a drive by Always Wright to tie it at 35-35 before Isaiah Davis used a ball screen from Blake Tash for a mid-range bucket to put Joplin on top 37-35 with 5:20 left in regulation.
Republic and Joplin traded 2-point baskets over the next several minutes of game action to a 41-41 tie when Looney scored in the lane with less than two minutes left.
Joplin took a three-point advantage when Tash faked a perimeter shot from the wing before dishing to Wright in the corner for a 3-ball to put Joplin up 44-41.
“That’s Blake Tash,” Hafer said. “He is a senior who does what we need him to do. He continues to come up big for us.”
Joe Rexroat was left open in the corner on the next trip down the floor for a 3-pointer by Republic to knot the game up at 44-44 with 44.5 seconds left.
The Tigers chose to foul Zach Westmoreland on the perimeter with 20.5 seconds left, with the senior hitting the front end of a 1-and-1 at the foul line to give the Eagles a 45-44 advantage.
Looney missed a contested look in the paint at the other end, with Davis grabbing the rebound for Joplin before a jump ball was called, with the possession arrow in favor of the Eagles. Joplin was back on the free-throw line after a quick foul on the ensuing inbounds plays, but the charity was missed, with the Tigers grabbing the rebound and calling a timeout with 2.7 left in the game. Wright intercepted the Tigers’ pass at midcourt to end the game and clinch the district title for the Eagles.
“When you are playing for your lives, every play matters,” Hafer said. “There were four or five plays tonight that changed the outcome of this one. They were winning plays. Always read that play beautifully for the steal.”
A total of nine players combined to score in the contest. Westmoreland led all players with 19 points, while Wright finished with 12. Davis added 10 and Dakarai Allen finished with four.
Drew McMillin led Republic with 15 points, while Rexroat finished with 14. Looney, Ahlante Askew and Neff each scored five.
