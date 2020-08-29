There’s no better way to kick off the return of high school football in Southwest Missouri than with this matchup.
Webb City Cardinals and Joplin Eagles — two heavyweights fresh off appearances in the Class 4 and Class 6 state title games last fall. Webb City won the Class 4 state title for the 15th time in program history while Joplin was the runner-up in Class 6.
And the two rivals did not disappoint.
In an offensive showdown, Joplin outlasted Webb City 41-40 Friday night before an estimated 2,000 fans at Junge Field.
“The resiliency and the character of our kids really showed tonight,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “They never gave up. They kept fighting. They kept believing and finished it off.”
Webb City coach John Rodrerique said he wasn’t particularly pleased with his team’s kicking game, which missed an early extra point.
“You get to where you are chasing points,” Rodrerique said. “You hate to chase points. We obviously didn’t do a good job in some areas. They were better than we were tonight. I’m proud of our kids for battling when they were down nine, but there is nothing you can do about it because of that early missed extra point.
“I think we will have a lot of film to watch. There are a lot of good things we can take from this and build on.”
Cardinals running back Devrin Weathers put Webb City up early with a 55-yard scamper.
Joplin answered back three minutes later thanks to a two-yard touchdown run from running back Nathan Glades.
On the ensuing kickoff, Weathers came up big again, retrieving a kickoff at the Eagles 3-yard line and going the length of the field for a 97-yard return, giving Webb City a 13-7 lead with 4:13 left in the first quarter after the extra point missed wide right.
Joplin struck again after a five-yard touchdown run from Glades, giving the Eagles a 14-13 advantage.
Webb City opened the second quarter with a quick score. Quarterback Cole Gayman reached paydirt on a nine-yard run to make it 19-14.
But that was before Glades showed his speed and quickness again, running for a 92-yard kickoff return for touchdown.
The Cardinals and Eagles swapped leads to finish the half, but Joplin went into halftime with the 27-25 lead after quarterback Always Wright connected with receiver Trayshawn Thomas on a 28-yard touchdown pass with 37.7 seconds left in the first half.
Both offenses slowed down in the third quarter. In the closing minute, though, Wright faked the handoff to Glades and hit receiver Dante Washington, who sprinted past Webb City’s defense for a 49-yard touchdown reception.
Joplin went into the final frame with a 34-25 lead.
The Cardinals did not let up in the fourth quarter, though. Weathers carried it 29 yards to paydirt to trim the Eagles lead to 34-32 with 9:28 remaining.
After recovering a fumble midway through the fourth quarter, Webb City turned the ball over on a bad pitch and Joplin defensive back Korey Read came up with the recovery at the Webb City 44.
On the second play of the drive, Glades broke through the Webb City defense with a 41-yard touchdown run, giving Joplin a 41-32 lead with 3:41 left.
But Webb City kept battling down to the final minute after running back Cade Wilson scored from two yards out. The 2-point conversion was successful, cutting the Eagles lead to 41-40.
The Cardinals went for an onside kick, but Joplin's Joe Jaspler recovered to clinch their second straight victory over the Cardinals.
Joplin (1-0) hits the road to take on Nixa next Friday. Webb City (0-1) hosts Neosho in their home opener next week.
For now, Jasper said he hasn’t thought ahead to Nixa as his team is approaching things like a one-game season.
“We are going to enjoy tonight,” Jasper said. “Obviously, evaluate. Film tomorrow morning. We will start getting ready for Nixa as we put this one to bed.”
