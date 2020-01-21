Clinging to a three-point lead with five seconds remaining, the Joplin Eagles simply needed one last defensive stop.
They got it.
Parkview’s last-second trey was off the mark, and the Eagles held on for a 66-63 win over the Vikings on Tuesday night in nonconference boys basketball action inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“I was pleased,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “I don’t think we’ve beaten Parkview in nine years, so it was a good win for us.”
In a fast-paced, back-and-forth clash between former Ozark Conference rivals, Joplin’s Isaiah Davis hit 1-of-2 free throws with eight seconds left to give the Eagles a three-point cushion.
After a timeout, Parkview’s Nakai Johnson misfired on an off-balance NBA-range 3-point attempt just before the buzzer.
“They ran a really good play, but we forced them into a tough pass and a tough shot,” Hafer said. “We covered it well, so I was proud of our kids. That’s a tough situation. We’ve got to close out games better, but they’re not all going to be pretty.”
For the visitors, a late-game comeback fell short.
“We played hard,” Vikings coach Landon Cornish said. “There were just a few possessions here and there where we gave up layups or drove in and took a bad shot. We were a couple plays away. That’s been the story of our year.”
Four players scored in double figures for the Eagles (11-4). Senior guard Dakarai Allen led Joplin with 20 points on eight field goals and 4-of-4 free throws, while backcourt mate Davis added 19 points on eight hoops and 3-of-7 foul shots.
Senior guard/forward Zach Westmoreland chipped in 15 points on six field goals and two charities, while sophomore guard Always Wright contributed 11 with three 3-pointers.
Parkview (5-8) received a game-high 26 points from senior guard Dontae Taylor. Elijah Whitley and Trevon Brazile chipped in 10 points apiece for the Vikings.
The Eagles held a nine-point advantage twice in the first half, at 15-6 and 24-15. Both times the Vikings made a run.
Parkview took its first lead on Whitley's trey, but Joplin scored the final four points of the first half, as Allen dunked in transition and Davis converted a hoop in the lane, giving the Eagles a 30-27 halftime cushion.
The Vikings led 40-39 when the Eagles put together a game-changing 15-0 burst that spanned the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the final frame.
During the spurt, the hosts were able to convert turnovers into easy hoops in transition again and again off their pressure defense, including breakaway dunks from both Allen and Westmoreland.
“We guarded really well,” Hafer said. “We picked up our energy. I thought Dakarai got back into form defensively and did a great job.”
By the time the run ended, Joplin was up 54-40 with six minutes remaining.
“We had 21 turnovers in the game, and there were multiple runouts and dunks for them,” said Cornish, who previously coached at Webb City. “They’re explosive and athletic. ... They just beat you down the floor. We tried to sprint back, but they were just faster, and that’s a credit to them. Joplin gets after it defensively. They really got after our ball-handlers.”
When it looked like the Eagles had the game under control, up 62-53 with 1:26 left, the Vikings used a 10-3 surge to pull within two with 15 seconds remaining.
The Eagles connected on 7-of-14 free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the deal.
“Down the stretch, we didn’t execute very well,” Hafer said. “We missed some shots at the rim and they went down and scored. We did enough down the stretch. We made enough free throws and got enough stops.”
Joplin travels to McDonald County on Friday night in what will be the first of four straight road dates.
