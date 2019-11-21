In a dress rehearsal before the regular season arrives, Joplin hosted a boys basketball jamboree with Neosho, McDonald County and Lamar on Thursday night at Joplin High School.
But the host Eagles were missing a large part of their cast of characters for their public debut, as the JHS football team’s season is still ongoing.
“We have a lot of guys who have been significant parts of our team the last couple of years who aren’t here yet,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said, mentioning the likes of Isaiah Davis, Zach Westmoreland and Blake Tash. “It’s tough not having your full contingent, but we have a lot of guys who need to step into new roles, so it was a great opportunity for them to compete tonight. We were encouraged by what we saw.”
With low numbers in practice, the jamboree gave the Eagles an opportunity to scrimmage against someone else for a change.
“We’ve had 15 practices, and at this point, I think the guys are tired of playing against the same guys in practice every day,” Hafer said. “And now we can watch film and go back and look at things we need to improve on.”
Dakarai Allen, a transfer from Sunrise Christian in Kansas, and fellow seniors Tommy Hafer and Will Rader led the way for the Eagles on Thursday night.
Joplin opens the season on Dec. 6 at Pittsburg, Kansas.
At the jamboree, each team had 36 minutes of court time, with six six-minute sessions being held in two gyms.
All of the coaches agreed the preseason jamboree is a beneficial event.
“The jamboree is a good way to get the jitters out before the first game,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “It also gives you some real-game action. It’s not quite the same as practicing against ourselves, so I like it.”
Culp said he was pleased with his team’s effort on Thursday night.
“I thought we came out and played hard,” Culp said. “I thought our halfcourt defense looked good, but we have to be able to score the ball better.”
Culp expects junior guard Landon Austin, senior guard Mason Gammons and senior forward Sam Cook to lead the Wildcats, who advanced to a district championship game last year.
Neosho hosts Pea Ridge (Ark.) on Tuesday night.
Webb City High School graduate Brandon Joines is now leading the McDonald County Mustangs.
“We brought 13 guys and the goal was for everybody to get some time on the floor and we did that,” Joines said. “It was a good experience for the guys to play against someone other than themselves. Tonight wasn’t about perfection, it was about improving. We still have to find our leaders.”
Senior forward Cade Smith is a possible go-to player for the Mustangs, who advanced to the district semifinals last season.
McDonald County opens the season at home on Dec. 3 against Aurora.
Like Joplin, Lamar is currently short-handed because its football team is still alive in the postseason.
“Hopefully our football team keeps winning,” Lamar coach Matt Powell said. “If they do, we’ll go to the Lockwood Tournament without them and we’ll go with the guys we put out there tonight.”
Once they’re done on the gridiron, senior J.D. Bishop and junior Case Tucker will be key performers for the Tigers, who won a district title last year.
Powell noted he was pleased with how his squad fared against the Eagles, Wildcats and Mustangs.
“We started a senior and four sophomores, and I thought they handled it well,” Powell said. “Everybody we played was probably more athletic than us. But we didn’t turn it over too much and they played hard. I was pleased.”
The Tigers will compete at the Dennis Cornish Classic on Dec. 5.
