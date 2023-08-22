A young Joplin Eagles soccer squad got a chance to test its strengths and spot any weaknesses when it hosted Monett and Neosho in the JHS Soccer Jamboree on Tuesday night at JHS.
The evening was set up in three 35-minute scrimmages with Joplin facing Monett in match one, followed by Neosho and Monett, and capped off by a Joplin/Neosho match before the schools open their respective seasons.
In its first match, Joplin snagged the early lead when Eagle captain Adam Badr headed the ball to junior Alex De La Tore, who found the back of the net from the right side three minutes into the match.
The 1-0 lead was short-lived, as Monett junior Ivan Montelongo evened the game up about three minutes later with a goal of his own. After stumbling through a crowd of defenders, Joplin sophomore Ely Montanez gave the Eagles back the lead at 2-1 on a goal in close at 18:09.
After a brief water break halfway through the 35-minute exhibition, Monett sophomore Santiago Bernal scored twice within a minute and a half to give Monett the 3-2 win.
His first goal came at the 12:58 mark with a dead center kick that sailed over the head of Joplin senior goal keeper Brayden Anderson. His second score came at 11:49 from close in and gave Monett the lead.
The Eagles had a shot in the final seconds, but freshman Leo Valdez’s kick in the center of the goal fell into the arms of Monett freshman keeper Alex Patino.
“I think what really stuck out to me is the fact that we need to improve our work ethic a lot,” Badr said. “We have the right mentality in practice, but we get into a game and as soon as they get one chance, we put our heads down. I think we are much better than that. We were on top the whole game but we had stupid mistakes that led to easy goals. I think next time we play them, we will blow them out of the water.”
Badr put the loss, which will not factor into any standings, into perspective.
“This is just the start of the season, “ he said. “It’s a learning curve, of course, every game is, and the biggest take-aways from this are (to) keep our heads up and move onto the next one.”
Joplin first-year coach Desmond Williams assessed his team after match one.
“I was a little bit disappointed in our performance,” Williams said. “We do have a lot of young guys and it kind of showed today. My expectations from training to the game were a little bit higher, but hopefully we can shake this off, move onto the next game and hopefully the jitters will be gone. But at the end of the day, it’s got to be better. If we want to compete with anyone this season, it’s got to be better.”
In match two, Monett’s Bernal continued to exert his dominance, scoring twice against Neosho to give the Cubs a 2-1 win. Bernal’s first goal against the Wildcats was followed by a goal from Neosho freshman Markus Morales off a Juan Blancarte assist that evened the contest at 1-1. Monett sealed the 2-1 win off a free kick by Bernal for his fourth score of the night.
The final match of the night pitted Joplin against Neosho and saw the Wildcats score an early goal and hold on for the 1-0 win.
The Eagles open their season with a COC tilt against Nixa next Tuesday at JHS.
