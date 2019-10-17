It may be hard to believe, but there are just two weeks remaining in the prep football regular season.
The Class 6 third-ranked Joplin Eagles have navigated their way to an unblemished 7-0 record and host Nixa (4-3) at 7 tonight at Junge Field.
“To this point, we have to feel good with where we are at,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “I know I keep stressing it, but so far, we have come out ready to go each week. We’ve done a good job of understanding the game plan and going out and executing it, while working to continually get better. Whether you are 7-0 or 0-7, I think that has to be the mindset each week.”
The matchup between Joplin and Nixa is the final regular season home game, which means the 20-strong senior class will be recognized.
“I still think the coolest thing about this senior class is when you hear them talk, and read their quotes when they are interviewed, you see this group just gets it,” Jasper said. “They understand that how important it is to win ball games, but they want to make sure the younger guys they are playing with know how to get it done when they are gone and moved on.”
“I know I have said it before, but Junge is a special place to play. I still have not seen a student section like ours. It has been completely full on the home side every week. It is really special to play in front of our home crowd.”
If Joplin comes away with a win over Nixa, it will also clinch a share of the Central Ozark Conference title. Though, with two weeks left before the postseason, the thought of a potential conference crown is the last thing on the minds within the Joplin program with multiple regular season games still to be played.
“I don’t want to go there, yet,” Jasper said. “Our goal is to get them all. I don’t want to have the conference (championship) talk until we get through that last one.”
Of course, if Joplin takes care of business over the final two weeks of the season, it won’t be the last game played at Junge Field this season. Joplin is currently second in the Class 6 District 3 standings with a 45.43 point total. Joplin is behind Marquette (7-0), which sits in first with 46.57 points. Marquette’s battle with Eureka (6-1) this week will play a big role in the way the final standings shape up.
“You have to control the controllables,” Jasper said. “There is nothing we can do as far as what Marquette, or anyone else in the district, does. All we can do what is focus on what is front of us, and right now, Nixa is in front of us.”
Nixa comes into the matchup with Joplin following a 41-3 win over Branson. Nixa has won three straight games, and offensively, their movement up front on the offensive line will be a key for Joplin’s defense.
“Their linemen pull really well,” Jasper said. “They run a lot of power and counter plays. They will pound it at you, and they can throw it down field as well. We have to be very disciplined with our assignments. If we don’t read their pulls well, we are going to have our hands full.”
Offensively, for Joplin, they are focused on Nixa’s linebacker duo of Riley Childs and Alex Wentz.
“They are kind of their guys,” Jasper said. “They start both ways and share the load at running back. (Childs) isn’t a super huge guy, but he is a physical middle linebacker who reads well and comes downhill in a hurry. Our receivers block really well, but they will have their hands full with (Wentz) at outside linebacker. We are going to have to work really hard if we are going to keep him from making tackles.”
