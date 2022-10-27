Postseason prep football kicks off on Friday night.
Fourth-seeded Joplin hosting fifth-seeded Raymore-Peculiar in the Class 6 District 3 quarterfinals headlines this week’s matchups. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. from Junge Field.
The Eagles (7-2) enter the contest ranked sixth in the state. The Panthers, owning a 5-4 record, started off 3-0 before dropping four of their last six contests.
Ray-Pec is led by quarterback Zander Dombrowski, who has completed 124 of 204 passes this season for 2,034 yards with 25 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. Jaden Reddell and Jaidyn Doss lead the receiving corps with 41 and 32 receptions, respectively, with a combined 1,355 yards and 17 TDs.
Thomas Fager paces the Panthers’ ground attack with 637 yards and eight TDs on 102 carries.
Joplin is led by running back Quin Renfro, who is fresh off setting the school record with eight TD runs on 309 yards in 36 carries. The junior has netted 1,313 yards on the ground overall with a whopping 22 TDs this season.
Hobbs Gooch has completed 103 of 161 passes for 1,593 yards with 16 scores and eight INTs. Terrance Gibson and Davin Thomas have over 30 catches each with at least 500 yards receiving with 12 TDs.
Ray-Pec and Joplin faced off two years ago in the district semifinals. The Panthers won that matchup 28-7 and went on to claim the Class 6 state title.
The winner of this matchup will play the winner of top-seeded Nixa or eighth-seeded Ozark next Friday night in the semifinals.
WILLARD AT NEOSHO
This Class 5 District 6 quarterfinal matchup pits the fourth-seeded Wildcats (4-5) against fifth-seeded Tigers (0-9) at Bob Anderson Stadium.
The last time these two foes tangled 151 points were scored with Neosho winning 79-72 in Week 1 at home. According to MSHSAA's online record book, the combined 151 points were the fifth-most points ever scored in a high school football game in state history.
Willard QB Russell Roweton has completed 127 of 238 passes for 1,760 yards with 18 TDs and 13 INTs this season. Timmy Ruble leads the Tigers through the air with 25 catches for 383 yards and four scores.
Owen Bushnell is Willard’s bell cow, leading the team with 343 yards on the ground with four TDs.
Despite the loss to Joplin last week, Neosho’s offense continued to light the scoreboard up like a pinball machine. QB Quenton Hughes has completed 236 of 346 passes for 2,620 yards with 27 TDs and seven INTs, while RB Jared Siler has 1,919 yards rushing with 23 TDs in 293 carries.
Isaiah Green leads the Wildcats’ receiving corps with 109 catches for 1,437 yards and 16 TDs.
The winner of this matchup will take on top-seeded Carthage next Friday night in the district semifinals at David Haffner Stadium. Of course, Carthage claimed a share of the Central Ozark Conference championship last week.
On the other side of the bracket, third-seeded Republic hosts sixth-seeded Parkview. The winner will face second-seeded Webb City in the semifinals at Cardinal Stadium next week.
The top two seeds in this tournament received first-round byes.
CARL JUNCTION AT GRANDVIEW
In Class 4 District 7 quarterfinals, fifth-seeded Carl Junction (3-6) travels to fourth-seeded Grandview (5-4) in a battle of Bulldogs.
Grandview opened the season with back-to-back losses by scores of 21-14 to William Chrisman and 43-28 to Grain Valley. The Bulldogs bounced back by winning their next five before falling to unbeaten Kearney 63-12 and 8-1 Smithville 50-8 to finish the regular season.
QB Dexter Merrell leads Carl Junction, having completed 97 of 178 passes for 1,352 yards with five TDs. He has 507 yards rushing with five scores in 80 carries.
Tony Stewart is right behind with 369 yards on the ground with two TDs. Ayden Bard and Malakhi Moore have over 20 catches each with a combined 700 yards receiving.
OSCEOLA AT COLLEGE HEIGHTS
In 8-man action, the seventh-seeded Cougars (1-7) entertain the 10th-seeded Indians (1-8) at Joplin High School in the Class 1 District 1 tournament.
Osceola’s lone victory came against Keytesville 52-20 in Week 2. College Heights topped Greenfield 78-40 in Week 3 to earn its first victory in program history.
However, the Cougars have not played since they lost at Jasper 48-24 on Oct. 14.
